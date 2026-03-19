Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly close to securing two March friendlies after Finalissima backlash

Argentina have found themselves in a difficult position following the Finalissima cancellation, left without a single confirmed match for the March international window. But with federations around the world already releasing their call-up lists, relief appears to be on the way, as the AFA is reportedly close to locking in two friendlies for Lionel Messi and his teammates.

In the immediate aftermath of the Spain and Qatar cancellations, the AFA moved quickly to arrange a friendly against Guatemala on March 31, a game that was briefly thrown into doubt due to a FIFA regulation. However, as reported by ESPN‘s Esteban Edul, AFA president Claudio Tapia attended a meeting to secure authorization for the match, which is now set to be played at La Bombonera at 8:15 p.m. local time.

In that same meeting, Tapia also requested authorization for a second friendly on home soil, this time on Friday, March 27, the date originally reserved for the Finalissima in Doha.

A rival for that game has yet to be officially confirmed, but local reports point to a Central American nation as the most likely opponent, with Honduras emerging as the leading candidate. The Albiceleste had been expected to face La Bicolor during the June window ahead of the World Cup, but those plans have since been shelved, and both federations are now looking to bring that fixture forward to March.

Lionel Messi of Argentina playing against Honduras back in September 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium.

That game, also expected to be played at La Bombonera, faces the same rule and logistical hurdles as the Guatemala match. Honduras had been planning to travel to Madrid on March 23 for a training camp ahead of their only scheduled friendly against Peru on the 31st at the Municipal de Butarque stadium, meaning both federations will need a special FIFA permit for the game to be officially sanctioned.

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see also Lionel Messi joined by two newcomers in Argentina squad for March FIFA break

Final details are still being discussed, but an official announcement is expected within hours. Edul also noted that if both friendlies are confirmed, the AFA may look to expand the squad list for the March window.

A chance for Messi to bid farewell to Argentine fans

The cancellation of the Qatar Football Festival, while a disappointment on one level, has inadvertently created an opportunity for Argentina to stage games on home soil, giving the team a chance to say goodbye to their fans before departing for North America and the 2026 World Cup. For Messi, it could represent one of his last meaningful appearances in his homeland.

Now 38 and set to turn 39 during the tournament itself, Messi’s time with the national team is inevitably drawing to a close, with a retirement announcement expected sooner rather than later. The manner of Ángel Di María’s exit serves as a cautionary tale of sorts, with the winger quietly stepping away after Argentina’s 2024 Copa América triumph without a formal farewell, despite being central to the team’s recent golden era. Those close to the current setup will be hoping Messi’s final chapter unfolds with the sendoff it deserves.

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