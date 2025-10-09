Trending topics:
mls
Christian Pulisic’s USMNT teammate Weston McKennie is reportedly open towards an MLS move

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Weston McKennie #8 of the United States is congratulated by Christian Pulisic #10 after scoring a goal.
Weston McKennie #8 of the United States is congratulated by Christian Pulisic #10 after scoring a goal.

Even though Christian Pulisic missed the 2025 Gold Cup, USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino has called him up for the friendlies against Ecuador and Australia. Pulisic is in peak form after his impressive performances with AC Milan in Serie A. However, the spotlight has shifted to his national team colleague, Weston McKennie. The midfield star, a standout in Italy, has surprised many by reportedly considering a move to MLS.

According to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto, Weston McKennie might be eyeing a move to MLS for the first time in his career. Although the midfielder currently plays for Juventus in Turin and is under contract until June 2026, he reportedly has not received a renewal offer. This scenario has lead the 27-year-old star to consider joining an MLS franchise as a free agent.

In the 2025-26 season, Weston has appeared in seven out of eight games for Juventus. Despite this, the rise of French prodigy Khephren Thuram has overshadowed him in the starting lineup. Yet, head coach Igor Tudor values Weston’s contributions off the bench, consistently turning to him for impactful performances that underscore his importance to the team.

Which MLS franchises could Weston McKennie join if he leaves Europe?

Weston McKennie has built an impressive European career since debuting with FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga in 2017, quickly rising as a key player. His standout performances led to a $22.3 million transfer to Juventus in 2021. After a loan spell with Leeds in 2023, he returned to Juventus, where he continues to excel. Looking ahead, MLS franchises are reportedly eyeing McKennie as a potential free-agent signing, signaling a possible return to U.S. soccer.

Juventus star Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie of Juventus Turin runs with the ball.

Although there is no information about a specific franchise, Weston spent seven years with the FC Dallas academy before jumping to Schalke’s youth team, making a return to his roots a logical move. However, the impressive rise of Inter Miami or Los Angeles FC could tempt him to consider other opportunities. While nothing is confirmed, these possibilities have the soccer world buzzing.

Christian Pulisic headlines USMNT October squad list with Serie A, Premier League stars returning

Weston McKennie’s true value to the USMNT is often overlooked

As a midfielder, Weston McKennie often flies under the radar due to the subtler aspects of his role, rather than headline-grabbing goals. Since joining the USMNT in 2017, he has tallied an impressive 11 goals and 9 assists, yet his true value lies beyond statistics. His versatility and knack for balancing team dynamics make him an indispensable player for the national squad, demonstrating his pivotal influence on the field and shaping the team’s success.

