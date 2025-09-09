Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers
Will James Rodríguez play? Projected lineups for Venezuela vs Colombia in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Colombia, already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arrives with stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez looking to close qualifiers on a high.
The South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are entering their final stretch, and the drama is far from over. While six teams have already secured direct tickets to the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the battle for the playoff spot (Repechaje) remains wide open. On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Venezuela will face Colombia in Maturín in what could be a historic night for La Vinotinto.

For Venezuela, this match is nothing short of monumental. Sitting seventh in the standings with 18 points, La Vinotinto currently occupies the playoff spot but must win to secure their place without relying on other results. A victory would ensure their ticket to the intercontinental playoff in Mexico, where five other nations will compete for a berth in the World Cup.

Even if they fail to win, Venezuela could still qualify if Bolivia fails to beat Brazil in La Paz on the same night. However, coach Fernando Batista and his players know that controlling their own destiny is the safest path—and the home crowd in Maturín will be fully behind them.

Colombia already qualified

Unlike Venezuela, Colombia arrives without pressure. The Cafeteros, managed by Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo, have already punched their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. Their most recent match, a convincing 3-0 win over Bolivia, sealed their qualification and boosted morale heading into the final round.

Venezuela would qualify for a playoff for the first time, and this time it will be played very differently from previous ones.

Venezuela would qualify for a playoff for the first time, and this time it will be played very differently from previous ones.

Still, Colombia will be motivated to finish the campaign strong and maintain momentum heading into preparations for next summer’s tournament. With stars like Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez leading the way, Colombia remains one of South America’s most dangerous sides.

Kickoff time and venue

The match between Venezuela and Colombia will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET.

Probable lineups

Venezuela:
Rafael Romo; Jon Aramburu, Nahuel Ferraresi, Wilker Ángel, Christian Makoun, Miguel Navarro; Tomás Rincón, Cristian Cásseres; Eduardo Bello, Jefferson Savarino, Salomón Rondón.

Colombia:
Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Jhon Arias; James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Luis Javier Suárez.

This matchup represents a do-or-die moment for Venezuela, a nation still chasing its dream of appearing in a World Cup for the first time. Colombia may already be qualified, but their presence ensures this will be no easy task for La Vinotinto. With everything on the line, Tuesday night in Maturín could be remembered as the defining moment in Venezuela’s soccer history.

