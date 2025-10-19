How to watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Brasileirao

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Flamengo vs Palmeiras WHAT Brasileirão WHEN 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT • Sunday, October 19, 2025 WHERE Fanatiz, Premiere and TV Globo Internacional STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Brasileirao drama reaches a fever pitch on Matchday 29 as Palmeiras and Flamengo collide in a clash that could reshape the title race. The league leaders, Palmeiras, come off a commanding 5-1 triumph over Bragantino and hold a slim three-point edge with 61 points.

Meanwhile Flamengo, riding high after a 3-0 dismantling of Botafogo, sit just behind with 58 points. Both teams are in red-hot form, making this matchup a must-watch battle of attack, skill, and strategy as each side vies for supremacy in Brazil’s most competitive league.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz , you can watch Flamengo vs Palmeiras and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.

The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

