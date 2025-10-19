Trending topics:
Lionel Messi hits 48 goal contributions for Inter Miami: Did he just surpass Carlos Vela's MLS record?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Carlos Vela #10 of Los Angeles FC.
Since joining MLS in 2023, Lionel Messi has been a dominant force for Inter Miami, elevating his game to new heights. Already considered a crucial player, the Argentine superstar delivered his best individual season in the franchise yet, showcasing exceptional all-around skills that set him apart. Remarkably, he reached 48 goal contributions in a single season, sparking buzz among fans about potentially surpassing Carlos Vela’s 2019 record.

In the 2025 season, Lionel Messi delivered an extraordinary performance for Inter Miami, scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists in just 28 games, amassing an impressive 48 goal contributions. This outstanding display marked his best season in MLS, solidifying his status as the most influential player for the Herons. However, even with these remarkable stats, Messi couldn’t eclipse Carlos Vela’s record-breaking season with Los Angeles FC.

Carlos Vela joined MLS in 2018 from Real Sociedad, initially without much fanfare, but quickly carved out a legacy at Los Angeles FC. The Mexican forward etched his name in the club’s history by becoming its second-highest scorer with 93 goals. In 2019, he set a remarkable record with 49 goal contributions in a single season, a benchmark that remains unmatched even as Lionel Messi dazzles this year.

While Carlos Vela continues to hold an impressive record, a stark contrast exists between him and Lionel Messi. The Mexican star set the record at 30, but the Argentine star achieved similar feats at 38, underscoring their differences. Moreover, Messi was still shining in Europe in 2019, even securing his sixth Ballon d’Or. Furthermore, Inter Miami may soon renew Messi’s contract, hinting that he could soon claim Vela’s record for himself.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi’s record-breaking impact at Inter Miami in only three seasons

Lionel Messi’s move to MLS at 36 had fans expecting a subdued tenure with Inter Miami, but he has defied those expectations spectacularly. Now in his third season, he has netted an astounding 71 goals, making him the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He leads by 29 goals over Luis Suarez, who ranks second. The Argentine star has not stopped there—he continues to break numerous league records, solidifying his legendary status in the league.

Lionel Messi heads into MLS playoffs: When and who will Inter Miami face in the first round?

Lionel Messi heads into MLS playoffs: When and who will Inter Miami face in the first round?

Lionel Messi, despite his veteran status, has shattered three MLS records, showcasing his enduring brilliance. Against the New York Red Bulls, he delivered an astounding five assists, setting a benchmark for the most in a single game, while his record-breaking six goal contributions (one goal and five assists) in the same match further etched his name in league history. Adding to his feats, Messi became the quickest player to reach 40 goal contributions in just 26 games.

