Ex-Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti takes an unexpected professional turn after ending his career

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016, heralded as a future cornerstone of their defense and the successor to Carles Puyol. The Frenchman showcased his brilliance, culminating in a victorious 2018 FIFA World Cup. Sadly, persistent injuries truncated his promising career, prompting his retirement at 31 after being released by the French side LOSC Lille. Despite this recent setback, Umtiti has already embarked on a surprising new professional journey.

According to French media outlet Le Parisien, Samuel Umtiti is preparing to step into coaching soon. The former Barcelona player is reportedly undertaking an internship with Paris FC’s youth team in Ligue 1, clearly indicating his future ambitions. Despite a few challenging years, the Frenchman remains committed to soccer, where he has the opportunity to forge a new legacy.

After being honored at the France vs. Azerbaijan game, Umtiti sent a clear message about his future. “As a coach, I think a lot about passing on knowledge. I want to take on responsibilities, but I need to learn. Being a player doesn’t automatically make you a good coach… I hope to be on the bench in a few years.” For this reason, the Frenchman may not coach a top team in his early years, but he has set his sights on building a solid career.

Samuel Umtiti may aim to redefine his soccer legacy in his coaching career

Samuel Umtiti, renowned for his standout performances at Barcelona and during France’s triumphant 2018 World Cup run, surprised many with his early retirement. After departing from Barcelona, he aimed for a comeback, showcasing glimpses of brilliance at Lecce but struggling for consistency at Lille. His legacy, often overshadowed by injuries, now sets the stage for him to refine it through coaching, where he aspires to make a lasting impact on the sport.

Samuel Umtiti of France celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Not all former soccer players succeed as coaches, yet Umtiti aims to join a distinguished group who have. Despite the celebrated playing careers of Andrea Pirlo, Frank Lampard and Diego Maradona, their coaching attempts often ended in disappointment. Therefore, Samuel faces a challenging journey. However, he has the potential to join Zinedine Zidane, Pep Guardiola, and Luis Enrique—who excelled on the field and crafted remarkable coaching legacies.

Samuel Umtiti’s World Cup glory came at a painful price: His professional career

During the 2017-18 season, Samuel Umtiti anchored Barcelona’s defense with distinction. However, following a grueling Clasico against Real Madrid on May 6, 2018, he experienced discomfort in his left knee—a critical concern with the 2018 FIFA World Cup looming. Despite recommendations from Barcelona’s camp to skip the tournament for his health, Umtiti chose to play for the French national team, a decision that ultimately cost him.

In 2021, El Confidencial revealed that Samuel Umtiti’s cortisone injections allowed him to play for France, but this grueling regimen took its toll. While he played a pivotal role in the World Cup title, his career was plagued with injuries, causing him to miss 170 games from the 2018-19 season onward. Despite recurring setbacks, Umtiti expressed no regrets after announcing his retirement, “I gave EVERYTHING with passion and I regret NOTHING,” he said, via Instagram.