Taca de Portugal
How to watch Farense vs Benfica in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

By Leonardo Herrera

Richard Rios of SL Benfica celebrates with teammate Franjo Ivanovic
© Gualter Fatia/Getty ImagesRichard Rios of SL Benfica celebrates with teammate Franjo Ivanovic
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Farense vs Benfica on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Farense vs Benfica
WHAT Taca de Portugal
WHEN 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT • Wednesday, December 17, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and RTPi
Match Overview

Benfica approach this Taça de Portugal matchup under growing pressure, with an uneven opening to the Primeira Liga season pushing the club away from the championship conversation and keeping their Champions League hopes far from secure, despite recent victories offering some relief.

That context elevates the importance of this cup fixture, which now represents Benfica’s most realistic opportunity to lift silverware, raising the stakes against Farense, a competitive but inconsistent Liga Portugal 2 squad playing with little to lose. Farense understand the challenge ahead yet will look to turn the occasion into a statement performance.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Farense vs Benfica and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Primeira Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
