Saudi Pro League
What’s it like playing with Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Nassr defender makes honest six-word confession

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Simakan and Sadio Mane of Al Nassr

Playing alongside a global icon is a fantasy most players never get to experience. Yet at Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has become a daily reference point for teammates who grew up watching his highlights on television. For one defender in particular, sharing the pitch with the Portuguese superstar has reshaped his understanding of professionalism, leadership, and elite standards inside a dressing room that revolves around ambition rather than nostalgia.

Ronaldo’s presence at Al-Nassr is no longer treated as a novelty. The club has fully embraced his influence on and off the pitch, and his impact stretches far beyond goals and marketing value. For those working beside him every day, the lessons are constant — even if they aren’t always spoken publicly.

Mohamed Simakan never imagined his career path would place him next to one of soccer’s most recognizable figures. The 25-year-old defender arrived at Al-Nassr after a spell at Leipzig, initially on loan before making the move permanent. What followed was an adjustment not just to a new league, but to an entirely different soccer environment.

Reflecting on that moment, Simakan admitted how surreal it felt to suddenly share a dressing room with Ronaldo. “If someone had told me at the start of my career: ‘You’ll play with Cristiano Ronaldo,’ I would have said: ‘That’s impossible! We’re not the same age. When I started, he was at the end of his career,’” Simakan said, as quoted by Marca.

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo react

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC reacting in a game.

What Cristiano Ronaldo brings beyond goals

At 40, Ronaldo remains one of the Saudi Pro League’s defining figures, still delivering decisive moments while leading the line for the Riyadh side. Yet within the squad, his most valuable contribution may be invisible to fans.

According to Simakan, Ronaldo’s influence is rooted in discipline and standards that never waver — regardless of age, status, or past success. “I won’t lie to you, what he brings me in terms of discipline, work, and leadership is incredible,” the defender explained. Only later did he reveal the simple phrase that best captures the daily experience of playing alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner: “Cristiano gives me so much advice.”

Those six words sum up the reality inside Al-Nassr’s training ground. The veteran superstar’s approach is not performative. He observes, corrects, encourages, and demands. Teammates are not shielded by his reputation; instead, they are pulled closer to his standards.

Leader still shaping careers at 40

Despite being in the final chapter of his playing career, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the league’s top scorer and one of Al-Nassr’s most reliable performers. But his leadership extends far beyond matchdays. The Frenchman described how Ronaldo’s habits — from preparation to recovery — have directly influenced his own development as a professional.

For younger players, the lesson is clear: longevity at the top is not accidental. It is built through routine, obsession with detail, and a refusal to relax standards simply because trophies have already been won. This mindset explains why Ronaldo continues to dominate conversations within the club — not as a symbol of the past, but as a driver of the present.

