AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf ranks PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as ‘the best player in the world’

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has established as one of PSG’s standout players. In their dominant victory in the Champions League semifinals first leg, the 25-year-old star scored a brace, emerging as the leader of the team’s attack with his vision and dribbling ability. Although Ousmane Dembélé stole the spotlight by winning MVP award of the game, AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf praised the Georgian, hailing him as the best player in the world.

“Kvaratskhelia is the best player in the world and he’s only going to get better. I don’t know if he will stay on the left side because he just knows what to do in every situation. He carries the team in certain moments so I like his intelligence. He’s the extra man in midfield and also goes to make a difference up front. He’s unbelievable,” Seedorf said, via Amazon Prime.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique has clearly elevated Kvaratskhelia’s level. Throughout the current season, he has scored 18 goals and provided 9 assists in 43 matches, marking his best campaign statistically. However, the Georgian’s impact goes far beyond the numbers, as he acts as the orchestrator of the attack, rotating positions with Dembélé and Désiré Doué while bringing out the best in his teammates.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has put in an impressive performance in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, emerging as a strong contender for the tournament’s best player. He has recorded 15 goal contributions in the 14 games he has played, matching Harry Kane’s tally and surpassing Ousmane Dembélé. Recognizing his importance, head coach Luis Enrique considers him irreplaceable on the team, as he is a well-rounded player capable of breaking down any defense.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain goes around Giorgi Mamardashvili of Liverpool to score a goal.

Kvaratskhelia may not have an easy path for the 2026 Ballon d’Or

After his outstanding performances with Paris Saint-Germain, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could easily emerge as one of the leading candidates to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or. However, the Georgian may not have an easy path to the award, as his national team will not be at the World Cup, potentially allowing players like Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and even Luis Díaz to move ahead of him.

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see also Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lead PSG victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League Semifinals First Leg

Even if Kvaratskhelia leads PSG to a second consecutive UEFA Champions League title, he could lose significant ground in the Ballon d’Or race due to his absence from the World Cup. In that context, players like Dembélé or Doué could strengthen their cases if they shine with France. Likewise, the MVP or top scorer of the tournament could become a decisive factor in determining the winner, putting the Georgian at a disadvantage.

hether he wins the 2026 Ballon d’Or or not, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has already earned his place among the best players in the world, being recognized by several players and coaches. Not only does his goalscoring impact stand out, but his presence also elevates those around him, making him a unique difference-maker for PSG and for Luis Enrique, who has established him as a cornerstone of the club’s sporting project.