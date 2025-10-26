Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesRicharlison of Tottenham Hotspur
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Everton vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Everton vs Tottenham
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Sunday, October 26, 2025
WHERE USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 9 of the Premier League concludes with a high-stakes showdown as Tottenham and Everton collide in North London. Spurs are aiming to strengthen their push toward the top of the standings, with a victory potentially keeping them within striking distance of the title race.

Everton, meanwhile, arrive looking to shake things up in the table and prove they can hang with one of England’s elite. With both sides hungry for points and momentum, this one promises plenty of intensity—don’t miss the action when these two square off.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Everton vs Tottenham and tons more Premier League games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will host Brighton in a Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff details to where you can watch the action live on TV or streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi influence could sway Robert Lewandowski’s next move after Barcelona: How Al-Nassr star could ruin Manchester United’s plans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi influence could sway Robert Lewandowski’s next move after Barcelona: How Al-Nassr star could ruin Manchester United’s plans

Multiple reports suggest that Ronaldo has urged Al-Nassr to make a major move for Lewandowski once his Barcelona contract expires, a transfer that could have a major ripple effect across Europe.

Mohamed Salah’s replacement? Liverpool are reportedly targeting Premier League winger for near future

Mohamed Salah’s replacement? Liverpool are reportedly targeting Premier League winger for near future

Liverpool are enduring one of their worst season starts in years, suffering four straight defeats. Mohamed Salah, often criticized for his slump in form, faces scrutiny. Amid this, the Reds reportedly eye a promising Premier League winger to bolster their attack.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid clash with Barcelona in a Matchday 10 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo