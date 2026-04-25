Barcelona pivot away from Marcos Senesi as Bournemouth defender reportedly agrees to join Tottenham

Barcelona are not winning everything this season, mainly because of their defense, so they need reinforcements there.. The defensive side of the team is precisely the reason why they will not, so they need reinforcements there. However, Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reportedly will not join them.

The appeal of signing Senesi was his left-footed profile as a center back, which is the position they are looking to strengthen. His Premier League performances caught the club’s attention, as did his contract situation.

Senesi was expected to arrive on a free transfer when his contract with the English club expires in June. The player waited for an offer from Barcelona, but his agent was told the club had decided to go in a different direction, according to Sport. Reports from Sky Germany suggest Tottenham have reached a precontract agreement.

The main condition for Senesi’s move to Tottenham

The German outlet confirmed Tottenham are the club Senesi has decided to join once his contract expires. They also reported it would be a three-year deal, but noted the obvious condition attached to the move.

Senesi established himself as a reliable defender in the Premier League (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Senesi will only accept that offer if Tottenham avoid relegation this season. That is no surprise, considering many clubs would value the stability and experience the defender could bring.

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Tottenham are with their backs against the wall in 18th place, the third relegation spot. Even though they beat Wolverhampton, they are still two points behind West Ham with four matches left.

Senesi’s destination if Tottenham are relegated

It will not be easy for Tottenham to stay in the Premier League, so the 28-year-old Senesi must consider other options for his future. There are no other known clubs close to reaching a deal with the Argentine defender, but this report says Italy could be the country where he ends up. A move to Serie A would depend on the English club’s results over the next few weeks.