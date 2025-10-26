Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Will Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal play today? Lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Angel Martinez/David Ramos/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid have launched their LaLiga campaign in stellar fashion, holding the top spot in the standings while remaining undefeated in the Champions League. Under Coach Xabi Alonso’s guidance, the team has maintained its competitiveness despite significant absences. Today, they clash with Barcelona in El Clasico, a match pivotal to the aspirations of both teams. Fans will closely watch the statuses of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as the game unfolds.

Heading into this high-stakes encounter, Mbappe and Lamine have overcome recent injuries to be in prime condition, ready to spearhead the attacks for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Both players delivered key performances in recent matches, contributing decisively to their teams’ goal or assists tallies. As top contenders for the Ballon d’Or, their showdown promises an electric display, adding to the excitement surrounding this iconic rivalry.

Despite suffering significant absences at the start of the season, Real Madrid have recovered most of their defensive players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Daniel Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, and Ferland Mendy, but not all of them will be able to start because they lack playing time. However, they will be without David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, meaning there will still be some absences in their lineup.

Barcelona will benefit from Lamine Yamal’s availability, marking a major positive alongside Fermin Lopez’s impressive form. However, a wave of injuries, including to Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Gavi, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, poses a challenge. Facing this adversity, the Culers must rotate their lineup, assigning Marcus Rashford a crucial role in attack while turning to academy players for necessary depth.

Real Madrid&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (L) celebrates scoring a goal with Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid lineup vs Barcelona

Although Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold have returned to the team, Real Madrid will opt for Federico Valverde at right back due to his high competitive rhythm, unlike the recently recovered players. Moreover, coach Xabi Alonso will start Dean Huijsen in central defense alongside Eder Militao and keeping the rest of the lineup similar to the previous games.

Advertisement
How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

see also

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Considering this, Real Madrid will lineup as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona lineup vs Real Madrid

Barcelona face Real Madrid at a crucial juncture marked by a slew of injuries, including key absences like Lewandowski and Raphinha. Coach Hansi Flick will retain the successful lineup from their last two victories, only adding Ferran Torres, who is back from injury. Moreover, the Culers will likely lean on their youth talent for support, with Dro Fernandez and Toni Fernandez poised for significant substitute roles.

With this, Barcelona will play as follows: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Video: Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham lead the offense scoring goals in El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid face Barcelona in an important game for the LaLiga lead. Despite some absences and players who are not in top form, Kylian Mbappe, Fermin Lopez and Jude Bellingham are already leading the scoring side to lead each team in El Clásico.

Only Mbappe is safe: Real Madrid coach Alonso reportedly willing to sacrifice anyone to sign Serie A star

Only Mbappe is safe: Real Madrid coach Alonso reportedly willing to sacrifice anyone to sign Serie A star

Xabi Alonso is reportedly interested in a Serie A player and could be willing to let go of any Real Madrid star — except Kylian Mbappe — to bring him in.

Kylian Mbappé vs. Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid star aims to break poor record against Barcelona wonderkid

Kylian Mbappé vs. Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid star aims to break poor record against Barcelona wonderkid

With Real Madrid hosting El Clasico on Sunday against FC Barcelona, star Kylian Mbappe will be looking forward to turn around his negative record against wonderkid Lamine Yamal

Why is Lamine Yamal being booed by Real Madrid fans during El Clasico vs. Barcelona?

Why is Lamine Yamal being booed by Real Madrid fans during El Clasico vs. Barcelona?

Real Madrid fans have been especially hostile toward Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during El Clasico.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo