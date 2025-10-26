Will Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal play today? Lineups for Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid have launched their LaLiga campaign in stellar fashion, holding the top spot in the standings while remaining undefeated in the Champions League. Under Coach Xabi Alonso’s guidance, the team has maintained its competitiveness despite significant absences. Today, they clash with Barcelona in El Clasico, a match pivotal to the aspirations of both teams. Fans will closely watch the statuses of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe as the game unfolds.

Heading into this high-stakes encounter, Mbappe and Lamine have overcome recent injuries to be in prime condition, ready to spearhead the attacks for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. Both players delivered key performances in recent matches, contributing decisively to their teams’ goal or assists tallies. As top contenders for the Ballon d’Or, their showdown promises an electric display, adding to the excitement surrounding this iconic rivalry.

Despite suffering significant absences at the start of the season, Real Madrid have recovered most of their defensive players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Daniel Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, and Ferland Mendy, but not all of them will be able to start because they lack playing time. However, they will be without David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, meaning there will still be some absences in their lineup.

Barcelona will benefit from Lamine Yamal’s availability, marking a major positive alongside Fermin Lopez’s impressive form. However, a wave of injuries, including to Robert Lewandowski, Joan Garcia, Dani Olmo, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Gavi, and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, poses a challenge. Facing this adversity, the Culers must rotate their lineup, assigning Marcus Rashford a crucial role in attack while turning to academy players for necessary depth.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (L) celebrates scoring a goal with Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid lineup vs Barcelona

Although Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold have returned to the team, Real Madrid will opt for Federico Valverde at right back due to his high competitive rhythm, unlike the recently recovered players. Moreover, coach Xabi Alonso will start Dean Huijsen in central defense alongside Eder Militao and keeping the rest of the lineup similar to the previous games.

Considering this, Real Madrid will lineup as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona lineup vs Real Madrid

Barcelona face Real Madrid at a crucial juncture marked by a slew of injuries, including key absences like Lewandowski and Raphinha. Coach Hansi Flick will retain the successful lineup from their last two victories, only adding Ferran Torres, who is back from injury. Moreover, the Culers will likely lean on their youth talent for support, with Dro Fernandez and Toni Fernandez poised for significant substitute roles.

With this, Barcelona will play as follows: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

