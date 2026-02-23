How to watch Everton vs Manchester United in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Everton vs Manchester United on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Crystal Palace vs Manchester United WHAT English Premier League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, February 23, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

The battle for a UEFA Champions League spot is heating up, and Manchester United head into this crucial matchup knowing there’s zero room for error after Liverpool’s latest win and Chelsea’s stumble reshaped the race. United must secure all three points to stay firmly in control of their European fate.

However, Everton won’t make it easy, entering with 37 points and the opportunity to move within five of the Champions League places with a victory of their own. With both sides chasing Europe and the pressure mounting by the week, this showdown carries massive implications — make sure you don’t miss it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Everton vs Manchester United and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement