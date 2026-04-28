Luka Modric injury update: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic speaks ahead of 2026 World Cup

Luka Modric will miss the remainder of the 2025–26 season with AC Milan due to a fracture of the left cheekbone that required surgery. That raised concerns for the Croatia national team given the proximity of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a situation Zlatko Dalic addressed.

“I’ve been talking to Luka and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery,” the Croatia head coach said this week, just hours after news of the midfielder’s injury broke, according to BBC Sport.

Dalic struck an optimistic tone regarding Modric’s recovery timeline: “I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we’ll provide full support. I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer.”

Modric underwent surgery on Monday at La Madonnina Clinic in Milan, performed by Dr. Luca Autelitano’s team, with successful results. The midfielder now faces a recovery process estimated at six to eight weeks.

Luka Modric of AC Milan.

Modric’s timeline ahead of the 2026 World Cup

With confirmation that he will miss AC Milan’s final four matches of the 2025-26 Serie A season, Luka Modric’s recovery from cheekbone surgery is now fully focused on the Croatia national team.

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By the time Dalic announces the final 26-man roster traveling to North America at the end of May, the midfielder will have completed roughly one month of recovery, providing a much clearer picture of his availability.

At that point, in a worst-case scenario, Modric would be around halfway through his recovery timeline. In a more optimistic scenario, he could already be nearing a return to training—an important factor considering that, at 40 years old, he cannot afford to spend too much time away from regular sessions.

Croatia’s road to the World Cup

Once the 26-man squad is finalized, Croatia are set to travel to North America in early June to prepare for the tournament. They will first play two final warm-up matches: against Belgium on June 2, and five days later against Slovenia.

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Croatia will open their 2026 World Cup campaign against England on June 17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in what is expected to be their toughest group-stage match. They will then face Panama on June 23 and Ghana on June 27.