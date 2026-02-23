Jose Mourinho’s Benfica issues strong response to UEFA provisional sanction over Prestianni-Vinicius Jr racism case

Following the latest match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr.’s complaint of racial discrimination against Gianluca Prestianni has taken center stage. While an official investigation was announced, several former players publicly supported the Brazilian. Seeking to prevent further issues, UEFA decided to impose a provisional sanction on the Argentine. José Mourinho’s side has delivered a strong response to the measure.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica has taken note of UEFA’s decision to apply a provisional one-match suspension to player Gianluca Prestianni, within the framework of the ongoing investigation related to the incident that occurred in the match against Real Madrid. The club regrets not being able to count on the player while the process is still ongoing and will appeal this decision before UEFA, although the timeline of the case is unlikely to have any practical effect ahead of the second leg of the Champions League playoff,” Benfica posted on their website.

Despite the decision to appeal the sanction, José Mourinho may be unable to rely on Gianluca Prestianni for the upcoming match, as the resolution could take several days and the second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026. As a result, Dodi Lukebakio could be the preferred starter, leaving them without one of their most dynamic attacking players. Nevertheless, Benfica’s decision to appeal makes their stance clear: Full support for the Argentine.

Regardless of the appeal and support for Prestianni, Benfica claim to remain quite distant from any racist acts: “Sport Lisboa e Benfica also reaffirms its unwavering commitment to combating all forms of racism or discrimination, values that are part of its historical identity and are reflected in its daily actions, its global community, the work of the Benfica Foundation, and major figures in the Club’s history, such as Eusébio.”

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Mourinho reportedly makes legal decision, supporting Benfica’s Prestianni

Even though José Mourinho has a significant history with Real Madrid, he chose to remain neutral regarding Vinicius Jr.’s complaint against Gianluca Prestianni. The Portuguese coach also criticized the Brazilian’s attitude during the match, prompting strong remarks from legend Lilian Thuram. Far from ending there, he has reportedly taken a legally justified measure ahead of the second leg between Real Madrid and SL Benfica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

According to Sky Sports, José Mourinho has chosen not to attend any press conferences before the match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid. Instead, Assistant Coach João Tralhão will manage those media appearances. While this decision could have resulted in a sanction, the Portuguese manager has a legal justification due to his red card, which exempts him from mandatory media duties.

While his decision may be viewed as controversial, but José Mourinho could be seeking to protect UEFA’s ongoing investigation while steering clear of the topic involving Gianluca Prestianni. Already facing significant criticism, he may be attempting to cool the controversy and avoid statements that could further complicate the Argentine’s case. At the same time, the Portuguese manager appears to be backing SL Benfica, who have firmly stood against the accusations.