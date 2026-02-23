Lionel Messi’s Barcelona departure laid bare by Joan Laporta ahead presidential elections: ‘We considered it detrimental to the club’

Despite being one of the most important players in Barcelona’s history, Lionel Messi left the club in 2021, ending a long and successful tenure within the team. In the aftermath, Joan Laporta has often been portrayed as the main figure responsible for the Argentine’s departure, a heavy burden on his career. As he seeks presidential re-election, he has decided to break his silence, revealing the primary reason behind the exit of the Barcelona’s greatest legend.

“We didn’t want to sign the CVC agreement to register Leo Messi because we considered it detrimental to the club… Barça is above players, executives, or presidents, and we couldn’t do it. It’s what has left me saddest as president… They’re disappointing moments, like when Koeman, Xavi, Piqué, or others left… The amounts in his contract if we renewed it were unaffordable, and that’s why he couldn’t continue,” Joan Laporta said, via Tot Costa.

Unlike previous presidential terms, Laporta took charge of the team in the midst of an economic crisis, with serious limitations on roster movements. Having made Messi’s continuity his main electoral asset, the Argentine’s non-renewal was seen as a betrayal not only to the player but also to the fans. However, Joan prioritized economic stability, as the CVC agreement was considered detrimental to the team’s future, as it would lease audiovisual revenues for 50 years.

Amid Joan Laporta’s explanations, candidate Xavier Vilajoana argues that the Argentine could have signed a new contract. In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, he stated: “Messi could have been renewed. The problem is that he was not renewed before June 30, 2021. From that point on, he became a new signing. That is a very important factor, because from there the 1+1 rule came into play in a different way.”

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona faces the media during a press conference at Nou Camp.

Not only has Vilajoana pointed at Laporta, but so have Marc Ciria and Víctor Font, who argue that Joan’s re-election would keep Lionel Messi away for another six years. However, the former Barcelona president is seeking to mend ties with the Argentine, revealing that he wants to build a statue in his honor at the Camp Nou, along with organizing a tribute once the stadium renovations are completed, underlining that the veteran forward is living history of the club.

Joan Laporta reveals key change in relationship with Lionel Messi

After debuting in 2004 during Joan Laporta‘s first tenure, Lionel Messi maintained a close relationship with the Argentine, which strengthened over more than a decade. However, this bond seems to have deteriorated since Messi’s move to PSG in 2021. He has visited the stadium only once since then, and it was at night with no one else present. In light of these events, the former Barcelona president admitted that his relationship with the legend has changed.

“The relationship with Messi isn’t what it used to be. There was also an incident at the Ballon d’Or ceremony where I went to greet him, and he felt we shouldn’t greet each other. Since then, there has been some rapprochement, and hopefully, this will continue in the future. The relationship is strained, but he’s a Barcelona legend,” Laporta said, via Tot Costa.

With this in mind, a potential return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona—whether for a tribute or to take on a role within the club—appears quite difficult while Joan Laporta remains in charge. Although tensions between them could ease at some point, their relationship may never be the same again. Still, the former president has made it clear that he does not regret his decision, as he prioritized the club’s recovery above all else.

