How to watch Mexico vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Diego Lainez of Mexico
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesDiego Lainez of Mexico
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Mexico vs Panama on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Mexico vs Panama
WHAT International Friendly
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Thursday, January 22, 2026
WHERE Fubo, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision, ViX and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the road to the 2026 World Cup officially underway, Mexico is ramping up its preparation by lining up high-level international tests, and an early challenge arrives against a surging Panama side that has emerged as one of CONCACAF’s most consistent teams in recent competitions.

Fresh off impressive showings across the Gold Cup, Nations League, and World Cup qualifying, Panama enters this matchup eager to measure its progress against one of the region’s historic heavyweights, while Mexico looks to sharpen its form and set the tone for a crucial year as a tournament host.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Mexico vs Panama and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
