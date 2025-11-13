Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup qualifiers
Comments

Guatemala vs. Panama LIVE: Key CONCACAF clash for a place in the 2026 World Cup

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
José Morales #16 of Guatemala and Adalberto Carrasquilla #8 of Panama.
© Stephen Maturen & Michael Owens/Getty ImagesJosé Morales #16 of Guatemala and Adalberto Carrasquilla #8 of Panama.

Guatemala hosts Panama on Thursday in a pivotal matchup in the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with a spot at the tournament still on the line. Group A is set for a dramatic finish during the November international break, and to make sure you don’t miss any detail from this crucial showdown, stay with us for full live coverage.

Guatemala enters the match following a 1-1 draw against Suriname and a 1-0 win over El Salvador in the October window, results that lifted the team to third place with 5 points. Set to face Suriname again next Tuesday, two straight wins would send Guatemala directly to the World Cup, regardless of what happens elsewhere in the group.

Panama, meanwhile, hold a slight edge in second place with 6 points, a position earned through a 1-0 win over El Salvador and a 1-1 draw with Suriname. Unlike Guatemala, however, La Marea Roja do not fully control their fate: even with a win today, they will still need to wait for Suriname’s result on Tuesday as they prepare to host El Salvador on the final matchday.

Advertisement

Guatemala and Panama face off in the World Cup qualifiers

Welcome to our live coverage  for the match between Guatemala and Panama on Matchday 5 of Group A in the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Stay tuned for key updates, highlights, and live, minute-by-minute action!

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Guatemala vs Panama match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Guatemala face Panama in a crucial Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Viewers in the United States can watch the action live across several television and streaming platforms.

How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch El Salvador vs Panama in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador will face Panama in a Matchday 3 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through multiple TV and streaming platforms.

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

El Salvador vs Panama: Projected lineups for 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers

The 2026 World Cup CONCACAF Qualifiers return this weekend, and all eyes turn to Estadio Jorge Gonzalez, where El Salvador will host Panama in what promises to be a tense and tactical battle.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability for World Cup 2026 debut in jeopardy after red card in Portugal’s defeat to Ireland

Portugal could lose Cristiano Ronaldo for their FIFA World Cup 2026 debut after his red card against Ireland.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo