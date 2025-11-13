Guatemala vs. Panama LIVE: Key CONCACAF clash for a place in the 2026 World Cup

Guatemala hosts Panama on Thursday in a pivotal matchup in the CONCACAF 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with a spot at the tournament still on the line. Group A is set for a dramatic finish during the November international break, and to make sure you don’t miss any detail from this crucial showdown, stay with us for full live coverage.

Guatemala enters the match following a 1-1 draw against Suriname and a 1-0 win over El Salvador in the October window, results that lifted the team to third place with 5 points. Set to face Suriname again next Tuesday, two straight wins would send Guatemala directly to the World Cup, regardless of what happens elsewhere in the group.

Panama, meanwhile, hold a slight edge in second place with 6 points, a position earned through a 1-0 win over El Salvador and a 1-1 draw with Suriname. Unlike Guatemala, however, La Marea Roja do not fully control their fate: even with a win today, they will still need to wait for Suriname’s result on Tuesday as they prepare to host El Salvador on the final matchday.