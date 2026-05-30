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How Dembele’s trophy record compares to Mbappe’s after PSG’s Champions League triumph

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are teammates at the France national team.
© Lars Baron/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe are teammates at the France national team.

Ousmane Dembele once again helped lead Paris Saint-Germain to the summit of European soccer by winning the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The French winger added another major trophy to his resume, one that his France teammate Kylian Mbappe has yet to win.

The triumph was the 21st title of Dembele’s career, spanning his time with Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, and PSG, as well as his accomplishments with France. Among the most notable achievements on his resume are back-to-back Champions League titles and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe was also part of that World Cup-winning France squad and has matched Dembele’s total of 21 career trophies. Among the highlights of the Real Madrid forward’s collection are six Ligue 1 titles with PSG, one with Monaco, and the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League title with France.

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However, the Champions League remains the biggest missing piece in Mbappe’s career. He came closest in 2020, when PSG lost the final to Bayern Munich. That disappointment was one of the factors behind his decision to leave the Paris club and join Real Madrid, the most successful team in European Cup history.

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The outcome, however, has been unexpected. In his first two seasons in Spain, Mbappe has been unable to lift the Champions League trophy, while PSG have captured the title in both campaigns. Without Mbappe but with Dembele as their leading star, the Parisian side secured the first two Champions League crowns in club history.

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PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to win the Champions League

see also

PSG beat Arsenal on penalties to win the Champions League

Ousmane Dembele’s trophies

Borussia Dortmund (1):
• DFB-Pokal 2016–17

Barcelona (7):
• La Liga 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022–23
• Copa del Rey 2017–18, 2020–21
• Supercopa de España 2018, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (12):

  • Ligue 1 2023–24, 2024–25, 2025–26
  • Coupe de France 2023–24, 2024–25
  • Trophee des Champions 2023, 2024, 2025
  • UEFA Champions League 2024–25, 2025-26
  • UEFA Super Cup 2025
  • FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025

France (1):
• FIFA World Cup 2018

Kylian Mbappe’s titles

Monaco (1):

  • Ligue 1 2016–17
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Paris Saint-Germain (15):

  • Ligue 1 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24
  • Coupe de France 2017–18, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2023–24
  • Coupe de la Ligue 2017–18, 2019–20
  • Trophee des Champions 2019, 2020, 2023

Real Madrid (2):

  • UEFA Super Cup 2024
  • FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024

France (3):

  • UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2016
  • FIFA World Cup 2018
  • UEFA Nations League 2020–21
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