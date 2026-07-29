How to watch Wrexham vs Liverpool match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Wrexham vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Wrexham vs Liverpool WHAT International Friendly WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, July 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Liverpool and Wrexham meet in a preseason matchup as both clubs continue preparations for important campaigns ahead. Wrexham are aiming to reignite their push for a historic Premier League promotion after narrowly missing the Championship playoffs last season.

On the other hand, Liverpool are using these summer contests to sharpen a squad expected to compete for trophies on multiple fronts. Although it’s only a friendly, this game offers an early look at two teams with big ambitions. Don’t miss the action.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Wrexham vs Liverpool and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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