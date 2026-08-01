Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Estrela Amadora in 2026 club friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature when Al-Nassr faces Estrela Amadora in Portugal, with the Saudi champion continuing its preseason preparations under Ange Postecoglou. While supporters were eager to see the Portuguese icon back on the field, fresh reports have explained why the veteran remains unavailable.

The absence has generated plenty of discussion because Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to appear in any of Al-Nassr’s preseason fixtures, even as several of his teammates have already returned from international duty. Instead, the club has chosen to move forward with its Portugal training camp while waiting for its captain to rejoin the squad at a later date.

So far, Al-Nassr has experienced mixed preseason results. The Saudi Pro League winner lost 2-1 to Benfica B before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over Spanish side Merida, with further matches against Estrela Amadora and Almeria still scheduled. However, for Estrela Amadora, the match carries significance beyond being another preseason fixture.

The Portuguese club is using the game as its official presentation for the 2026-27 campaign, allowing fans to see the squad before the Primeira Liga season begins. The match also launches the inaugural Trofeu Cidade da Amadora, making it an important event for the home club.

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Estrela itself has an interesting modern history. After the original club entered bankruptcy in 2011, it was re-established in 2020 through a merger, allowing soccer in Amadora to continue at the professional level.

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The reason why Ronaldo is missing

The Portuguese forward is still enjoying his scheduled break following the 2026 World Cup and is not expected to return until after Al-Nassr completes its preseason camp in Lisbon. According to multiple reports, including Saudi journalist Rtiban Al-Dosari, the 41-year-old will not join the squad in Portugal and is instead expected to report once the team returns to Riyadh.

Al-Nassr’s overseas camp concludes on August 5, after which the players will receive a short break before final preparations begin for the new Saudi Pro League season. That schedule means Ronaldo is likely to have around one week of full training before the team opens its league title defense against Al-Fateh on August 15.

Inigo Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo in training

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Ronaldo’s delayed return opens door for Felix

Away from soccer, Ronaldo has spent the past several weeks relaxing with his family after the World Cup. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently shared vacation photos from Mallorca alongside his son, Cristiano Jr., with one Instagram caption simply reading: “Not yet.”

The family holiday came after Portugal’s Round of 16 elimination against Spain, a tournament that marked the end of Ronaldo’s international career. Following such an emotional conclusion, both the player and the club appear comfortable allowing additional recovery time before he returns to club duties.

With Ronaldo unavailable, his compatriot Joao Felix becomes one of the main attractions for the Knight of Najd. The Portugal international has already spent valuable time adapting to Postecoglou’s tactical ideas and is expected to play a major creative role during the friendly.

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