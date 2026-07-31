How to watch El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship

Here are all of the details of where you can watch El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 WHAT 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship WHEN 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT • Friday, July 31, 2026 WHERE Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, ViX and FOX One STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Haiti and El Salvador square off in a pivotal Group A clash at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship with knockout-round implications at stake. Haiti boosted its qualification chances with a key victory over Cuba and can secure a place in the next stage with another positive result.

El Salvador, meanwhile, is fighting to stay alive after back-to-back 3-0 losses to Cuba and the United States, leaving little room for error. With both teams carrying plenty to play for, this promises to be one of the most important matchups of the group stage and a game fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch El Salvador U20 vs Haiti U20 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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