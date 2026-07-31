Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Lionel Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s clash vs Columbus Crew cast into doubt by Guillermo Hoyos

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos has cast fresh doubt over whether Lionel Messi will be fit to face the Columbus Crew this Saturday, just days after the Argentine captain rejoined the squad following Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi returned to training in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 29, but Hoyos stopped short of confirming his captain would be included for the visit of Columbus, leaving the door open without making any promises.

Speaking to reporters after the training session, Hoyos was asked directly about Messi’s chances of featuring. “We’re talking along those lines. He arrived not long ago, so we haven’t really had the space yet to talk properly, but we’re very happy that he’s back,” the coach said.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Rodrigo De Paul finds himself in an identical spot, having rejoined the squad at the same time as his compatriot, meaning his availability for Inter Miami’s next MLS clash is also in doubt.

Tweet placeholder

Notably, Inter Miami haven’t needed either of them to keep winning. The club beat Chicago Fire 3-2, with Luis Suárez scoring a brace, and followed it up with a 1-0 win at CF Montreal with the Uruguayan finding the net again, stretching their run to six straight victories.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr absence and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback reveal one key difference in post-2026 World Cup return

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr absence and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback reveal one key difference in post-2026 World Cup return

Messi’s potential return to the pitch with Inter Miami

If Saturday comes too soon, the more realistic target for Messi’s first appearance since the World Cup final is Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Atletico San Luis on August 5.

That date would also line up with games against Monterrey on August 8 and Leon on August 12 to close the group stage, giving Hoyos a clearer runway to manage Messi’s reintegration than a compressed turnaround against Columbus would allow.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Juan Cuadrado confirms interest from MLS: Could he join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

Juan Cuadrado confirms interest from MLS: Could he join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami?

Juan Cuadrado confirmed interest from an MLS team, leading many to wonder whether he could end up as Lionel Messi's teammate at Inter Miami.

‘Messi is one of the gods, if not the god of football’: Casemiro hails Lionel Messi at Inter Miami presentation

‘Messi is one of the gods, if not the god of football’: Casemiro hails Lionel Messi at Inter Miami presentation

During his presentation, new Inter Miami star Casemiro filled Lionel Messi with praise: "Messi is one of the gods, if not the god of football."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr absence and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback reveal one key difference in post-2026 World Cup return

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr absence and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback reveal one key difference in post-2026 World Cup return

While the Portuguese icon is still absent from Al-Nassr, Messi has already reported back to Inter Miami, creating fresh debate among supporters about why their post-tournament paths have taken such different directions.

Lionel Messi and German Berterame return to Inter Miami ahead of Columbus Crew clash and Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi and German Berterame return to Inter Miami ahead of Columbus Crew clash and Leagues Cup

With the MLS game against the Columbus Crew and with the Leagues Cup debut on the horizon, Lionel Messi and German Berterame returned to Inter Miami's training ground.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo