Lionel Messi’s availability for Inter Miami’s clash vs Columbus Crew cast into doubt by Guillermo Hoyos

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos has cast fresh doubt over whether Lionel Messi will be fit to face the Columbus Crew this Saturday, just days after the Argentine captain rejoined the squad following Argentina’s run to the 2026 World Cup final.

Messi returned to training in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 29, but Hoyos stopped short of confirming his captain would be included for the visit of Columbus, leaving the door open without making any promises.

Speaking to reporters after the training session, Hoyos was asked directly about Messi’s chances of featuring. “We’re talking along those lines. He arrived not long ago, so we haven’t really had the space yet to talk properly, but we’re very happy that he’s back,” the coach said.

Rodrigo De Paul finds himself in an identical spot, having rejoined the squad at the same time as his compatriot, meaning his availability for Inter Miami’s next MLS clash is also in doubt.

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Notably, Inter Miami haven’t needed either of them to keep winning. The club beat Chicago Fire 3-2, with Luis Suárez scoring a brace, and followed it up with a 1-0 win at CF Montreal with the Uruguayan finding the net again, stretching their run to six straight victories.

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Messi’s potential return to the pitch with Inter Miami

If Saturday comes too soon, the more realistic target for Messi’s first appearance since the World Cup final is Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Atletico San Luis on August 5.

That date would also line up with games against Monterrey on August 8 and Leon on August 12 to close the group stage, giving Hoyos a clearer runway to manage Messi’s reintegration than a compressed turnaround against Columbus would allow.