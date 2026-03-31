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Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy: Predicted lineups for the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sandro Tonali of Italy.
© Marco Luzzani/Warren Little/Getty ImagesEdin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Sandro Tonali of Italy.

Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers for 2026, looking to secure direct qualification after missing two consecutive editions. With an impressive roster, the Azzurri come in as clear favorites to take the win. However, the Dragons will look to enhance their attacking play, targeting their opponent’s defensive weaknesses.

Watch Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live on Fubo

Bosnia and Herzegovina are not a historically dominant national team, but they have grown significantly in recent years in UEFA competitions. Led by Edin Džeko, they have improved their performances, relying on aerial play as one of their main strengths. In addition, coach Sergej Barbarez has managed to make their defensive structure shine, meaning the Azzurri could face a tough challenge.

Despite not being in their best form, Italy still arrive as clear favorites to secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Coach Gennaro Gattuso has implemented a strong attacking setup, led by Federico Dimarco and Matteo Politano on the wings. Additionally, Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Barella support the attack, acting as ideal partners for the forwards. With this, the Azzurri are aiming for a strong return to the tournament.

Bosnia and Herzegovina predicted lineup vs Italy

Unlike Italy, Bosnia and Herzegovina do come into the match with one absence: Amar Dedić. Because of this, coach Sergej Barbarez could turn to Armin Gigović. However, he may keep a fairly similar lineup, with Tarik Muharemović and Nikola Katić leading the defensive line. Looking to make the difference in attack, Edin Džeko will serve as the undisputed leader of the national team aiming for a historic victory.

Sandro Tonali of Italy celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

Sandro Tonali of Italy celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers.

Considering this, Bosnia and Herzegovina could play as follows: Nikola Vasilj; Armin Gigovic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Šunjić, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Memić; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Džeko.

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How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

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How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Italy predicted lineup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

After recovering Sandro Tonali, Riccardo Calafiori, and Moise Kean, Italy arrive with their full roster available to face Bosnia and Herzegovina. With this, coach Gennaro Gattuso could make slight changes to his starting lineup, such as giving a chance to Pio Esposito, who impressed in the previous match in his limited minutes. In addition, he would keep Manuel Locatelli as a key figure to balance the team’s midfield.

With this, Italy could lineup as follows: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori; Matteo Politano, Nicolò Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Dimarco; Pio Esposito, Moise Kean.

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