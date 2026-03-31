How Jamaica’s win, draw, or loss against Congo DR today could affect the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Despite Jamaica struggling to shine in recent years, they managed to secure a spot in the playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification. After defeating New Caledonia, the Reggae Boyz now face Congo DR, aiming to book their place in the tournament. Far from being a simple matchup, both teams have shown defensive solidity and could keep the game very evenly contested.

Congo Democratic Republic come off a solid performance in the Africa Cup of Nations, reaching the Round of 16, where they were defeated by Algeria. Relying on a solid defense and quick counterattacks, they aim to defeat Jamaica and secure their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 52 years. For this, the scoring impact of Yoane Wissa could be key.

Unlike Les Léopards, Jamaica come off a disappointing performance in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, being eliminated in the group stage. Despite this, the Reggae Boyz have proven to be a very solid team collectively, with players like Leon Bailey and Demarai Gray capable of making the difference. Moreover, coach Rudolph Speid has imposed a solid defense, complicating Congo Democratic Republic chances.

How could Jamaica’s win affect the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

If Jamaica secure a victory vs Congo DR, they will secure a direct spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as it is a single-leg knockout match. With this, the Reggae Boyz would return to the tournament after 28 years, marking only their second appearance in history, where their only victory came against Japan, while they were defeated by Croatia and Argentina.

Bailey Cadamarteri of Jamaica celebrates the team’s first goal with Ephron Mason-Clark.

How could Jamaica’s draw affect the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Unlike the group stage, Jamaica and Congo Democratic Republic meet in a single-leg knockout match. Therefore, a draw in today’s game would lead to two 15-minute extra-time periods, aiming to determine a clear winner. In case it remains undecided, they would settle it through a penalty shootout. The winner will secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

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see also World Cup 2026: Intercontinental playoff format and matchups for the final two FIFA tournament spots

How could Jamaica’s defeat affect the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

If Jamaica are defeated in today’s match, Congo DR will secure their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup directly. With this, the Reggae Boyz would go another four years without returning to the tournament, while Les Léopards would make their long-awaited comeback after 52 years. In their last appearance, they even competed under the name Zaire. In this edition, they would aim to progress beyond the group stage, something they have never achieved in their history.