Gianni Infantino’s World Cup plan receives crucial update amid boycott fears as FIFA insists ‘nobody is selling football’

Gianni Infantino’s latest proposal has triggered one of the biggest governance battles in modern soccer, with growing boycott threats and fierce opposition from several continental confederations. As the dust settles following the 2026 World Cup, the governing body has now provided a significant update, despite mounting criticism and fears that future tournaments could be affected.

The controversy has quickly evolved into a global debate over the future of the sport. While several federations believe the proposal could permanently alter the sport’s biggest competition, FIFA argues that every member association deserves the opportunity to study the plan before making a decision.

The governing body confirmed it would continue consulting its 211 member associations regarding the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed commercial subsidiary that would oversee the World Cup and other FIFA competitions.

The project would reportedly create a business valued at around $20 billion, with up to a 20% minority stake offered to outside investors. According to FIFA, Thrive Eternal, a fund linked to Thrive Capital founded by Joshua Kushner, is expected to lead the proposed investor group.

Rodri #16 of Spain is presented the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy by Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

FIFA insisted recent reports had disrupted discussions but maintained that the consultation process would continue as planned. “We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each MA (Member Association) has the ability to express its vote based on facts,” FIFA said.

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FIFA insists ‘nobody is selling football’

The governing body also directly addressed the growing criticism surrounding the proposal, rejecting suggestions that it intends to commercialize ownership of soccer’s biggest tournaments. “Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain,” the organization stated.

FIFA further emphasized that no final decision will be made without majority support from its member associations, arguing that every federation should have the opportunity to evaluate the proposal independently. “Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 MAs around the world. Each MA should be allowed to review the proposal and have a say in shaping their own future.”

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UEFA leads unprecedented backlash

The strongest resistance has come from UEFA, whose 55 member associations voted unanimously to boycott FIFA competitions if the proposal moves forward. European soccer’s governing body believes the World Cup should remain entirely outside private investment, arguing the competition represents one of soccer’s greatest shared legacies.

“The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.” The boycott threat could eventually affect several FIFA competitions, including the 2030 FIFA World Cup, while uncertainty also surrounds youth tournaments scheduled later this year if the dispute remains unresolved.

Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, (L) speaks with Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (R)

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Other confederations also raise concerns

UEFA is no longer standing alone. CONCACAF, representing 41 member associations, rejected the proposal during its own meeting, although it stopped short of committing to a boycott. Instead, the confederation cited concerns over governance, transparency and what it described as an unusually short consultation timetable.

Meanwhile, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) issued one of its strongest public statements in recent years, warning that the proposal could never succeed without support from all six continental confederations.

The AFC described the situation as damaging for the sport itself. “Football should never have been placed in such a position.” The organization also called on FIFA to review its consultation and decision-making process, arguing that such a significant proposal should have involved wider discussions from the beginning.

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