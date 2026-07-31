Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not yet’ ready to cut holiday short as new Al-Nassr training return date comes to light

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines even while away from the pitch, with fresh reports suggesting the Al-Nassr captain is still not ready to return from his summer break following the 2026 World Cup. While the club pushes ahead with preparations for the new season and the Portugal national team has already concluded its campaign, a new update has emerged that explains why supporters will have to wait a little longer before seeing the veteran forward back in training.

The Portuguese superstar has spent the past few weeks enjoying family time after an emotional end to his international career, while Al-Nassr has been conducting its preseason camp in Lisbon under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. Although many expected Ronaldo to return once his mandatory rest period ended, the latest developments point toward a different timetable.

The 41-year-old recently shared a glimpse into his vacation by posting photos from Mallorca alongside his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., who is now part of Al-Nassr’s youth academy. The father-son images quickly went viral, especially as the 16-year-old appeared taller than the five-time Ballon d’Or winner while displaying a similarly athletic physique. The Instagram post featured Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr. posing shirtless on a rocky beach, accompanied by the playful caption, “Not yet.”

The holiday also included Ronaldo’s fiancée Georgina Rodriguez, with the family enjoying time together following what has been a demanding year on and off the field. Earlier in the vacation, Rodriguez also shared footage of the couple swimming in a scenic underground pool, offering fans another rare look into their private lives.

Ronaldo’s vacation followed Portugal’s elimination in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, where the national team suffered a narrow defeat against Spain on July 6. The tournament marked the conclusion of the legendary striker’s international career, making the emotional aftermath even more significant.

New report explains Ronaldo’s delayed return

Following that defeat, the veteran stepped away from soccer to recharge physically and mentally before beginning preparations for another campaign with Al-Nassr. While many expected Ronaldo to report back to Al-Nassr after completing the standard 21-day post-tournament recovery period, fresh information from Saudi journalist Rtiban Al-Dosari paints a different picture.

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According to his post on X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo will not rejoin Al-Nassr during the club’s training camp in Lisbon. Instead, the Portuguese forward is expected to wait until after the squad returns from Portugal, meaning his comeback has been pushed back beyond the conclusion of the overseas camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

Al-Nassr’s preseason camp officially ends on August 5, after which the delegation will travel back to Riyadh. The players are also expected to receive a brief period of rest following their return, meaning Ronaldo’s first training session is now likely to take place only shortly before the start of the competitive season.

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That schedule would leave the club’s biggest star with roughly one week of full training before Al-Nassr begins the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League campaign on August 15 against Al-Fateh.

Al-Nassr squad gradually coming together

Although Ronaldo remains absent, the rest of the squad has gradually been reassembled during the Lisbon camp. Abdulelah Al-Amri has already returned after arriving earlier this week. At the same time, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane were also expected to report to the Portuguese camp, leaving Ronaldo as the final notable absentee.

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo

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Earlier reports suggested the Portuguese captain could still arrive in Lisbon for the closing stages of preseason. Still, the latest update indicates that his return will instead happen once the club has completed its work in Portugal. The coaching staff appears willing to prioritize Ronaldo’s recovery rather than rushing him back, particularly after a long season that ended with another demanding World Cup campaign.