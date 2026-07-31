Gianni Infantino faces potential 2027 FIFA election rival in Nasser Al-Khelaifi as PSG owner’s stance emerges

Gianni Infantino is facing fresh pressure as divisions within world soccer continue to deepen, with Nasser Al-Khelaifi emerging as the latest high-profile figure linked to FIFA’s presidential race. As tensions over FIFA’s controversial commercial plans intensify, speculation surrounding the next organization’s election has gathered momentum.

The latest reports suggest UEFA officials have been searching for a heavyweight candidate capable of challenging Infantino when FIFA members elect their next president in March 2027. While one prominent name has repeatedly surfaced, new developments have now provided greater clarity about where the Paris Saint-Germain president stands.

The political landscape inside soccer has shifted dramatically following FIFA‘s proposal to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a commercial subsidiary that would allow minority private investment in FIFA’s competitions.

The proposal has drawn fierce criticism from UEFA and several continental confederations, prompting European soccer leaders to begin discussing whether a credible rival should stand against Infantino at the next FIFA presidential election.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match.

According to multiple reports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi quickly emerged as one of the preferred candidates because of his influence across European soccer and his long-standing relationships within UEFA.

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Why Al-Khelaifi became UEFA’s preferred option

Al-Khelaifi has built one of the strongest profiles in modern soccer administration. Besides serving as president of Paris Saint-Germain, he also chairs Qatar Sports Investments, leads beIN Media Group, sits on UEFA’s Executive Committee, represents the European Soccer Clubs (EFC), and has attended FIFA Council meetings in recent months.

Those roles have made him one of the sport’s most powerful executives, leading some UEFA officials to believe he would have enough international credibility to mount a serious campaign against the current FIFA president.

Reports from several European outlets, such as Telegraph Sport and Politico, claimed senior soccer officials had privately discussed encouraging Al-Khelaifi to stand in 2027, especially after FIFA’s commercial proposal sparked widespread opposition.

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Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain

Infantino’s proposal to open FIFA’s commercial business to outside investors has transformed what had appeared to be a straightforward re-election campaign. UEFA has strongly opposed the initiative, arguing that the World Cup should remain under the full control of soccer’s governing institutions rather than attracting private investment.

As criticism spread across Europe, the search for an alternative candidate accelerated, with Al-Khelaifi’s name consistently appearing near the top of the list. According to the reports, some officials believed “the stars have aligned” for the PSG president to enter the race.

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Al-Khelaifi finally makes his position clear

Despite months of speculation, Al-Khelaifi has ruled out any intention of challenging Gianni Infantino in the 2027 FIFA presidential election. His representatives moved quickly to dismiss growing reports linking him with the position.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, President of Paris Saint-Germain

According to his spokesperson: “Nasser has absolutely no ambition, no intention, no interest in the FIFA role, and he will continue to discreetly support all the institutions of world and European soccer.”

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Another statement reinforced the message. “Mr Al-Khelaifi has no ambition, intention or interest in this position at FIFA or in all this media hype.” Those comments effectively ended speculation that the PSG president would become UEFA’s preferred challenger.