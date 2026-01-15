Trending topics:
Serie A
How to watch Como vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Rafael Leao of AC Milan
© Gabriele Maltinti/Getty ImagesRafael Leao of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Como vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Como vs AC Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Thursday, January 15, 2026
WHERE Paramount+, and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

A high-stakes showdown at the top of the Serie A table is set to command the spotlight as AC Milan look to keep the title race tight. The Rossoneri enter the match in second place with 40 points, trailing archrivals and league leaders Inter by just three, making this a must-win opportunity to apply pressure in the race for first.

Standing in their way will be a confident Como side sitting on 34 points and currently holding a Conference League qualification spot. With European football within reach for the first time in club history, Como arrive motivated to protect their position and prove they belong among Italy’s elite.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic braced for tactical curveball: Como boss Cesc Fabregas comes up with wild ace up sleeve to end Milan’s 18-game unbeaten Serie A run

Cesc Fabregas, now fully settled into his role on the touchline, has been studying AC Milan closely — and he believes he has found a way to disrupt a run that has quietly become one of the most impressive in Italy.

No Australia trip for Christian Pulisic: Why Milan’s Serie A game against Como U-turns back to Italy and what’s next

The prospect of seeing Christian Pulisic feature in a historic overseas Serie A match has dimmed dramatically, as Milan’s February 2026 meeting with Como appears set to return to Italian soil.

Christian Pulisic’s trip to Australia under threat? Milan vs. Como’s crucial missing piece, and how FIFA could decide Serie A’s fate

Beneath the hype surrounding Milan versus Como in Australia lies a deeper concern — a bureaucratic obstacle still unresolved, and an impending decision that could determine whether this match becomes a landmark moment or collapses entirely.

Neymar set to welcome Lucas Paqueta back in Brazil: How Premier League star’s reunion with Santos’ captain can boost his 2026 World Cup hopes with Carlo Ancelotti watching

Premier League star Lucas Paqueta, who is increasingly restless in England, is pushing for a return to Brazil in what could become a decisive move for his World Cup ambitions.

