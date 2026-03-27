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Nicolás Paz’s return to Real Madrid not secured as Como keep hopes alive

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Paz has been great with Como
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesPaz has been great with Como

The best players in the world are usually linked to Real Madrid, often arriving from other clubs for high fees, but Nicolás Paz represents a different case as he developed at the Spanish side before moving to Como.

For the Italian club, the Argentine’s presence has been a major boost in their push toward the Champions League. That is why their sporting director left the door open for Paz to stay in an interview with Radio Radio TV, even though a return to Spain still appears likely.

Carlalberto Ludi said: “There’s a complete syntony between Cesc Fàbregas’ ambitions and ours. We are putting in more resources every time we can at his disposal to work in the best possible way. Until something that we can’t control happens, we’ll continue together. Given what we can offer him, we are not concerned about his departure.”

Como’s ideal plan to keep Paz

Paz’s talent has always placed him on the radar of top clubs. With limited space at Real Madrid, he moved in search of minutes, which allowed him to show his quality at Como and help turn them into a competitive side.

Paz began his career with Real Madrid (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Paz began his career with Real Madrid (Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Fàbregas has built the team around him to maximize his potential, leading to steady improvement and a current fourth-place position in Serie A. Qualifying for the Champions League could be key to keeping Paz at the club.

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Ludi said: “Paz is happy here. The possible participation in European competitions may convince him to stay. There’s a chance he stays. This is an ideal environment for young players: welcoming, ambitious and centered around improvement.”

Real Madrid could bring Paz back for low fee

Paz’s development at Real Madrid allowed him to leave under favorable conditions. A buyback clause gives the club the option to bring him back again under similar terms.

Real Madrid would have to pay around 9 million euros, which could represent a strong move regardless of whether they keep him. Even if he returns, a sale is not ruled out, as offers reaching 60 million euros have reportedly arrived, according to Marca.

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