Liga MX
How to watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Goalkeeper Luis Malagon of America
© Leopoldo Smith/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Luis Malagon of America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Pumas UNAM
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:05pm ET / 8:05pm PT • Saturday, September 27, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of Mexico’s most heated rivalries takes center stage as Club America square off with Pumas UNAM in a matchup that carries massive implications for the Liga MX table. America, sitting just three points shy of the top spot, has its eyes on tightening the title race and keeping the pressure on the league leaders.

Pumas, meanwhile, sits on 13 points and clings to a playoff position, but a setback here could knock them out of the postseason picture. With so much riding on this clash, expect intensity from the opening whistle—make sure you don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More resources

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
