Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

How to watch AC Milan vs Napoli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mate
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of AC Milan celebrates with team mate
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AC Milan vs Napoli on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AC Milan vs Napoli
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, September 28, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Napoli return to Serie A play aiming to strengthen their grip on first place, with a victory potentially stretching their lead to four points if Juventus slip. The challenge couldn’t be tougher, as AC Milan arrive just three points behind and riding strong early-season form with nine points from their first four matches.

With both sides eyeing the top of the table, this showdown carries major implications in the Serie A title race even at this early stage. Don’t miss what promises to be one of the season’s most important matchups.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric: Who starts as Milan hosts reigning Serie A champion Napoli?

Santiago Gimenez, Christian Pulisic, and Luka Modric: Who starts as Milan hosts reigning Serie A champion Napoli?

With three superstars fighting for two spots and tactical balance in Allegri’s system, the real question is: who makes the starting lineup when Milan kicks off against the champions?

Timely Milan injury boost as key teammate returns to help Christian Pulisic before Napoli showdown in Serie A

Timely Milan injury boost as key teammate returns to help Christian Pulisic before Napoli showdown in Serie A

Christian Pulisic has been handed a huge boost — one that could tilt the balance in Milan’s favor. After weeks of uncertainty, a key teammate has finally returned from injury, and the timing could not be more perfect.

How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Manchester City vs Napoli in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will host Napoli in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch the clash on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Why is Raphinha not playing for Barcelona in La Liga game against Real Sociedad?

Why is Raphinha not playing for Barcelona in La Liga game against Real Sociedad?

Raphinha has been excluded from Barcelona's squad list for the La Liga game against Real Sociedad.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo