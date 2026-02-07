Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Messi’s third preseason friendly underway in Ecuador (0-0)

Inter Miami are facing Barcelona SCare tied 0-0 in a preseason clash ahead of the start of official competitions. Lionel Messi and his teammates are looking to build match sharpness ahead of their Major League Soccer season opener, while the Ecuadorian side will soon begin their Copa Libertadores campaign.

The Herons are taking steps to rebuild a solid team after several roster changes compared to the 2025 season. For that reason, coach Javier Mascherano has prioritized these preseason friendlies, always fielding all available stars on the pitch.

Lionel Messi has featured in both previous matches this year: the 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima in Peru and last week’s 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional in Colombia. In both games, the Argentine forward was substituted in the second half as he works to regain his best physical and match form ahead of a demanding year at both club and international level.