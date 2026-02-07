Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
PRESEASON FRIENDLY
Comments

Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Messi’s third preseason friendly underway in Ecuador (0-0)

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Barcelona SC's Leonai Souza and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
© Franklin Jacome/Rich Storry/Getty ImagesBarcelona SC's Leonai Souza and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami are facing Barcelona SCare tied 0-0 in a preseason clash ahead of the start of official competitions. Lionel Messi and his teammates are looking to build match sharpness ahead of their Major League Soccer season opener, while the Ecuadorian side will soon begin their Copa Libertadores campaign.

The Herons are taking steps to rebuild a solid team after several roster changes compared to the 2025 season. For that reason, coach Javier Mascherano has prioritized these preseason friendlies, always fielding all available stars on the pitch.

Lionel Messi has featured in both previous matches this year: the 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima in Peru and last week’s 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional in Colombia. In both games, the Argentine forward was substituted in the second half as he works to regain his best physical and match form ahead of a demanding year at both club and international level.

Advertisement

25’ – The Herons survive a scare (0-0)

Milton Celiz made a strong play that Garcia nearly finished with a shot inside the penalty area, but Maximiliano Falcon stepped in to block the attempt.

20’ – First booking of the match (0-0)

Ian Fray is shown the yellow card.

14’ – Messi’s first involvement (0-0)

Lionel Messi had his first opportunity inside the opposition box, but the assistant referee raised the flag for an earlier offside.

8’ – First chance for Inter Miami! (0-0)

Mateo Silvetti fired a right-footed shot that was saved by goalkeeper Jose David Contreras.

5’ – Barcelona SC controlling possession (0-0)

In the opening minutes of the match, the hosts have taken the initiative.

Advertisement

The match is underway!

Barcelona SC and Inter Miami are now playing.

Inter Miami approach the start of the 2026 season

After completing their preseason tour of Latin America, Inter Miami will return to Florida to focus fully on the start of the official season. Their 2026 Major League Soccer opener will be on Saturday, February 21, against Los Angeles FC in California. In the Concacaf Champions Cup, they will begin competition on March 11, facing the winner of the matchup between Nashville SC and Atletico Ottawa.

Confirmed Barcelona SC lineup

To face Inter Miami this Saturday, head coach Cesar Farias has selected the following XI: Jose David Contreras; Bryan Carabali, Javier Baez, Luca Sosa; Jonathan Perlaza, Milton Celiz, Matias Lugo, Jandry Gomez, Joao Rojas, Johan Garcia, Sergio Nuñez.

Tweet placeholder

Confirmed Inter Miami lineup

Head coach Javier Mascherano has selected the following XI to face Barcelona SC: Dayne St Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael, Noah Allen; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame, Mateo Silvetti.

Tweet placeholder

18’ – Messi goes close! (0-0)

The Argentine forward took a free kick that was saved by the Barcelona SC goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s next friendly

Saturday’s match is the Herons’ third game of the preseason. After a 3-0 loss to Alianza Lima and a 2-1 win over Atletico Nacional, they will have just one more friendly following tonight’s game against Barcelona SC. That final preseason match will take place on Friday, February 13, against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

The stadium for Saturday’s match

Barcelona SC will host Inter Miami at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, located in Guayaquil, Ecuador. The venue opened in 1987 and currently has a capacity of 57,000 spectators.

In addition to being the home of Barcelona SC, the stadium has often been used by the Ecuador national team and has hosted major tournaments, including the 1993 Copa America, the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup, and several World Cup qualifying matches.

undefined

undefined

Barcelona SC and Inter Miami meet in a preseason friendly

Welcome to our live blog for this Saturday’s preseason friendly between Barcelona SC and Inter Miami. Stay with us for pregame coverage and, once the opening whistle blows, all the minute-by-minute updates.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal scores 40th goal for Barcelona at 18: How long did it take Lionel Messi?

Lamine Yamal scores 40th goal for Barcelona at 18: How long did it take Lionel Messi?

Lamine Yamal is following in Lionel Messi’s footsteps with an impressive milestone at Barcelona.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Barcelona SC vs. Inter Miami preseason friendly

Inter Miami are playing their third preseason friendly against Barcelona SC, with all eyes once again on Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

Cristiano Ronaldo on 2026 World Cup rival-watch: James Rodriguez joins Lionel Messi, Thomas Müller, and Son Heung-min in move that strengthens Colombia

While Ronaldo prepares for one last global campaign, James Rodriguez has chosen a route already taken by Lionel Messi, Thomas Muller, and Son Heung-min.

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Club America receive Monterrey on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. USA fans can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times and complete TV and streaming information to catch the action live.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo