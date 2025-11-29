Trending topics:
How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

By Leonardo Herrera

Alvaro Fidalgo of America and German Berterame of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesAlvaro Fidalgo of America and German Berterame of Monterrey
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Monterrey
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 11:05pm ET / 8:05pm PT • Saturday, November 29, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Monterrey wasted no time asserting themselves in the first leg, turning home-field momentum into a decisive 2–0 cushion that puts the pressure squarely on Club America as the quarterfinal shifts to the return match.

Still, America is built for high-stakes moments and won’t shy away from a fight, meaning Rayados must stay locked in and finish the job against an opponent more than capable of flipping the script. Don’t miss this matchup—it’s shaping up to be one you’ll want to see.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Club America vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
