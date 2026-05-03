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How to watch Club America vs Pumas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Diego Valdes of Club America
© Orlando Ramirez/Getty ImagesDiego Valdes of Club America
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Club America vs Pumas UNAM
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT • Sunday, May 3, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes turn to Mexico City for what shapes up as one of the marquee quarterfinal clashes, as historic rivals Pumas UNAM and Club America collide in another high-stakes edition of the Clasico Capitalino with a semifinal berth hanging in the balance.

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Pumas arrive with momentum after finishing atop the regular-season standings—level on points with Chivas but ahead on goal differential—positioning themselves as the team to beat, yet America’s proven pedigree in rivalry matchups and postseason pressure adds an unpredictable edge, setting the stage for a fierce unpredictable battle.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Club America vs Pumas UNAM and tons more Liga MX games with a 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

More resources

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