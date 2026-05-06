Javier Aguirre ignites backlash in Mexico with ‘report or miss World Cup’ ultimatum amid Liga MX playoffs

Javier Aguirre will lead Mexico into the 2026 World Cup on home soil, but the upcoming international window has already sparked a fresh controversy for El Tri. With several called-up players currently competing in the Liga MX playoffs, the Mexican Football Federation has issued a stark ultimatum: report to the national team camp or be left off the World Cup roster entirely.

On April 28, the Mexico national team published a list of 20 Liga MX-based players summoned for the pre-tournament training camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The camp, set to open on May 6, precedes friendly matches against Ghana on May 22, Australia on May 30, and Serbia on June 4.

The controversy erupted almost immediately, as several clubs are still involved in high-stakes competitions. Toluca requested a special exemption due to their CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg on May 6, while Chivas de Guadalajara’s ownership went a step further after the request, pulling five of their called-up players from the national team camp entirely to ensure they were available for the Liga MX quarterfinals against Tigres.

Mexico federation’s ultimatum

The second legs of the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinals are scheduled for May 9 and 10, and every competing club wants their best players available for a shot at advancing. The clash between the domestic postseason and the national team’s preparation schedule came to a head this week, prompting the federation to draw a firm line.

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The Mexican Football Federation released a pointed statement on Wednesday outlining the terms of the camp: “As published this past Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the Mexico National Team’s training camp for the three preparatory matches against Ghana, Australia, and Serbia—and for the World Cup—will begin this Wednesday, May 6, at 8:00 PM, with the 20 Liga MX players called up by head coach Javier Aguirre.“

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The closing lines of the statement left no room for ambiguity. “All players must report to the Centro de Alto Rendimiento in Mexico City. Per instructions from the coaching staff, any player who fails to report to the camp today will be excluded from the World Cup,” the federation added.

The decision has ignited the debate about whether Liga MX-based players benefit more from playoff experience or national team preparation, particularly at a time when their European counterparts are still in the middle of their own club seasons. The final World Cup roster is set to be announced on June 1, following the Ghana and Australia friendlies but before the final tuneup against Serbia, and the full fallout from the standoff between the federation and the clubs is still playing out.