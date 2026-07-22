Cristiano Ronaldo to reunite with Portugal teammate Samu Costa as Al Nassr reportedly completes deal

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to return to Al Nassr following his 2026 World Cup run, aiming to defend their Saudi Pro League title after a championship-winning 2025-26 campaign. To keep the momentum going, the Saudi powerhouse is bolstering its midfield by reportedly securing Portugal teammate Samu Costa.

According to Saudi news outlet Arriyadiyah, RCD Mallorca has confirmed the completion of Costa’s transfer to Al Nassr. While the official transfer fee remains undisclosed, the Portuguese midfielder will join Ronaldo in Riyadh for the 2026-27 season, becoming the latest countryman to link up with the legendary forward in the Gulf.

Mallorca media officer Hector Martin confirmed the agreement in an official statement to the Saudi press: “The deal between Mallorca and Al Nassr has been finalized, and a definitive agreement has been reached regarding Samu Costa’s transfer, after the Saudi club’s offer surpassed that of Germany’s RB Leipzig as well as other European offers.“

A product of the SC Braga academy, Costa spent time with UD Almeria before moving to Mallorca, establishing himself as a reliable presence in La Liga. Despite Mallorca suffering a painful relegation at the end of the 2025–26 campaign, the 25-year-old midfielder was a lone bright spot, featuring in 36 matches while contributing seven goals and two assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 and Samu Costa #24 during Portugal’s training session.

His strong domestic form earned him a call-up to Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for the 2026 World Cup, where he logged 20 minutes off the bench in a -0 group-stage draw against Colombia. Replacing PSG star Vitinha in the 70th minute, Costa provided physical balance in a double pivot, a box-to-box role he is now expected to replicate in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo awaits Al-Nassr’s next transfer after Jhon Duran’s Benfica switch, but one major issue stands in the way

Alongside Bundesliga interest from RB Leipzig, fellow Saudi outfit Al Diriyah also made a strong push for his signature. However, Ronaldo’s presence in Riyadh, which previously helped lure Joao Felix, proved decisive once again as Al Nassr expands its Portuguese contingent ahead of the new season.

Where does Samu Costa fit into Al Nassr’s lineup?

With Ange Postecoglou stepping in as head coach following Jorge Jesus’ departure, Al Nassr’s tactical setup for the 2026-27 season remains a work in progress. The Australian manager famously favors an aggressive 4-3-3 formation, a staple during his tenures at Celtic, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest, moving away from the 4-2-3-1 and 4-4-2 systems employed by Jesus.

While Ronaldo’s influence undoubtedly helped grease the wheels for the move, Costa’s arrival addresses an urgent tactical void left by Marcelo Brozovic, who departed the club following the expiration of his contract in June. Regardless of whether Postecoglou deploys two or three central midfielders, Costa is expected to slide directly into the starting XI alongside Brazilian midfielder Angelo to anchor Al Nassr’s engine room.

Advertisement