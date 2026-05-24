How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Following a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg, the Liga MX title will now be decided in a high-stakes second showdown between fierce rivals Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul. Pumas enter the decisive clash with the advantage of playing at home after an impressive regular season and playoff run.

However, Cruz Azul already showed in the opener that they can thrive under pressure and are now just one win away from the championship. With the trophy still up for grabs, fans should expect an intense battle packed with drama from start to finish.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming