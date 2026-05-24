Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Adalberto Carrasquilla of Pumas competes for the ball against Amaury García of Cruz Azul
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesAdalberto Carrasquilla of Pumas competes for the ball against Amaury García of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, May 24, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, Hulu + Live TV, ViX
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Following a tense 0-0 draw in the first leg, the Liga MX title will now be decided in a high-stakes second showdown between fierce rivals Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul. Pumas enter the decisive clash with the advantage of playing at home after an impressive regular season and playoff run.

However, Cruz Azul already showed in the opener that they can thrive under pressure and are now just one win away from the championship. With the trophy still up for grabs, fans should expect an intense battle packed with drama from start to finish.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Add as a preferredsource on Google
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will face each other in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final at the E. Find out how to watch this showdown live in the USA.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Pumas UNAM take on Pachuca for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinal. Find out how to watch this showdown live in the USA.

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Chivas will face off against Cruz Azul for the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinal. Find out how to watch this showdown live in the USA.

How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Pachuca will square off against Pumas UNAM in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Find out how to watch this showdown live in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo