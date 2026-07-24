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Pep Guardiola’s rejection leaves the door open for Andrea Pirlo to become new Italy head coach

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Pep Guardiola and Andrea Pirlo.
© Getty ImagesPep Guardiola and Andrea Pirlo.

Italy‘s search for a new head coach took an unexpected turn just a day after it began. Paolo Maldini confirmed in his first press conference that a formal offer had gone out to Pep Guardiola, only for word to break almost immediately afterward that the Spaniard had turned it down.

Guardiola‘s rejection came shortly after he stepped away from Manchester City following a decade-long spell in charge, a departure that had fueled speculation he might be open to a fresh challenge on the international stage. That speculation ended quickly, leaving Italy’s rebuild without its first-choice candidate before it could really get going.

Carlo Ancelotti was also on the federation’s radar, but he remains tied to Brazil through 2030, ruling him out despite reported contact between the two parties. With both marquee names off the table, what started as an ambitious pursuit of elite managerial talent has turned into a more urgent search, one that has quickly zeroed in on Andrea Pirlo.

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According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian Football Federation has approached Pirlo to offer him the national team head coach position, one who brings obvious symbolic weight to the role.

Andrea Pirlo during his time as Juventus’ head coach. (Getty Images)

Andrea Pirlo during his time as Juventus’ head coach. (Getty Images)

The former midfielder represented Italy’s biggest clubs domestically, including Brescia, Inter, Reggina, Milan and Juventus, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2006. His coaching resume tells a different story, however, one that stands in contrast to the star-studded approach Maldini initially pursued.

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Report: Pep Guardiola demands €20M salary to consider Italy job amid negotiations with Paolo Maldini

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Report: Pep Guardiola demands €20M salary to consider Italy job amid negotiations with Paolo Maldini

Pirlo’s managerial path has been a gradual climb rather than an immediate success story. He began at Juventus in the 2020-21 season before moving on to Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk and then Sampdoria, eventually landing in the United Arab Emirates to take charge of Dubai United last July.

Pirlo ready to take over immediately

Unlike the drawn-out pursuits of Guardiola and Ancelotti, Pirlo is reportedly prepared to take charge of the Italian national team right away. Doing so would require terminating his contract with Dubai United, which runs through the middle of next year, though that shouldn’t pose much of an obstacle.

According to SportMediaset, Pirlo’s deal includes a clause allowing him to exit immediately if a compelling opportunity arises in Europe, a provision that would clear the way for him to take the Italy job without complications should the federation move forward with the appointment.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Pep Guardiola turns down Italy job due to unexpected reason, with Paolo Maldini forced to look elsewhere

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Italy's federation now faces the challenge of finding another elite manager capable of restoring the national team to the top of world soccer.

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