Robert Lewandowski makes blunt claim about Lamine Yamal: ‘We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup’

Lamine Yamal made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever win a World Cup during Spain’s triumphant 2026 campaign. However, his former FC Barcelona teammate—and current Chicago Fire forward—Robert Lewandowski offered a candid assessment of the 19-year-old star: “We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup.“

In an interview with ESPN, when asked about Yamal’s performance on soccer’s biggest stage, the Polish legend gave an honest review: “Honestly, we didn’t see his best version in this tournament. For me, his best form—the best Lamine—wasn’t last season, but from two seasons ago. That was, in my opinion, the absolute best version of Lamine Yamal.”

Lewandowski pointed out that the youngster entered the World Cup lacking match fitness following a major injury layoff. “He’s young, and he came into the World Cup on the heels of an injury that sidelined him for about eight weeks. It’s difficult to sit out that long and then be expected to hit the ground running immediately in a World Cup,” he explained.

Having shared the pitch with Yamal at Barcelona since 2022, Lewandowski has witnessed the winger’s meteoric rise firsthand. But regarding Spain’s World Cup victory, the new Chicago Fire striker emphasized that La Roja’s collective structure was the key to masking Yamal’s rustiness, allowing him to contribute to the team’s overarching success without carrying the entire burden alone.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lewandowski backed Spain over Argentina

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina was billed as a generational passing of the torch, featuring Yamal and Lionel Messi as the poster boys for two distinct eras. For Lewandowski, choosing a side in the final proved simple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s touching message left Lamine Yamal with treasured memory beyond 2026 World Cup trophy

The former Bayern Munich star revealed that he backed La Roja due to his deep ties with several players in the Spanish squad: “I know many of the Spanish players personally and spent a lot of time with them in Barcelona, so I was rooting for them quite a bit. From Argentina, I only really know Leo personally, even though I know they won the previous World Cup. That’s why I supported Spain.”

Yamal’s 2026 World Cup by the numbers

Rehabilitating his injury on a tight deadline, Yamal missed Spain’s warm-up friendlies against Iraq and Peru. However, he recovered in time for the group stage opener and went on to feature in all seven of Spain’s matches during the tournament.

While he scored just one goal—a group-stage strike against Saudi Arabia—and failed to log an official assist, his impact on the pitch extended beyond basic box scores. The 19-year-old drew the crucial penalty against France in the semifinals and set a tournament record for the most successful dribbles by a teenager in World Cup history.

Advertisement