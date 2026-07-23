Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Robert Lewandowski makes blunt claim about Lamine Yamal: ‘We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of the Chicago Fire FC and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Jared Lennon & Luke Hales/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of the Chicago Fire FC and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever win a World Cup during Spain’s triumphant 2026 campaign. However, his former FC Barcelona teammate—and current Chicago Fire forward—Robert Lewandowski offered a candid assessment of the 19-year-old star: “We didn’t see his best version in the World Cup.

In an interview with ESPN, when asked about Yamal’s performance on soccer’s biggest stage, the Polish legend gave an honest review: “Honestly, we didn’t see his best version in this tournament. For me, his best form—the best Lamine—wasn’t last season, but from two seasons ago. That was, in my opinion, the absolute best version of Lamine Yamal.”

Lewandowski pointed out that the youngster entered the World Cup lacking match fitness following a major injury layoff. “He’s young, and he came into the World Cup on the heels of an injury that sidelined him for about eight weeks. It’s difficult to sit out that long and then be expected to hit the ground running immediately in a World Cup,” he explained.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Having shared the pitch with Yamal at Barcelona since 2022, Lewandowski has witnessed the winger’s meteoric rise firsthand. But regarding Spain’s World Cup victory, the new Chicago Fire striker emphasized that La Roja’s collective structure was the key to masking Yamal’s rustiness, allowing him to contribute to the team’s overarching success without carrying the entire burden alone.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Lewandowski backed Spain over Argentina

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina was billed as a generational passing of the torch, featuring Yamal and Lionel Messi as the poster boys for two distinct eras. For Lewandowski, choosing a side in the final proved simple.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s touching message left Lamine Yamal with treasured memory beyond 2026 World Cup trophy

see also

Lionel Messi’s touching message left Lamine Yamal with treasured memory beyond 2026 World Cup trophy

The former Bayern Munich star revealed that he backed La Roja due to his deep ties with several players in the Spanish squad: “I know many of the Spanish players personally and spent a lot of time with them in Barcelona, so I was rooting for them quite a bit. From Argentina, I only really know Leo personally, even though I know they won the previous World Cup. That’s why I supported Spain.”

Yamal’s 2026 World Cup by the numbers

Rehabilitating his injury on a tight deadline, Yamal missed Spain’s warm-up friendlies against Iraq and Peru. However, he recovered in time for the group stage opener and went on to feature in all seven of Spain’s matches during the tournament.

While he scored just one goal—a group-stage strike against Saudi Arabia—and failed to log an official assist, his impact on the pitch extended beyond basic box scores. The 19-year-old drew the crucial penalty against France in the semifinals and set a tournament record for the most successful dribbles by a teenager in World Cup history.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Robert Lewandowski explains the reason behind Lamine Yamal’s 2026 World Cup inconsistent performances

Robert Lewandowski explains the reason behind Lamine Yamal’s 2026 World Cup inconsistent performances

Despite becoming a 2026 World Cup winner, Lamine Yamal has received a lot of criticism for his performances. In response, Robert Lewandowski has explained the reasons behind the inconsistent performances of the 19-year-old prodigy.

Robert Lewandowski set for MLS debut: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

Robert Lewandowski set for MLS debut: Confirmed lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire

Despite having the top scorer of the 2026 MLS season, Chicago Fire decided to make Robert Lewandowski their new star. Ahead of today's match against Inter Miami, fans are closely watching his status, hoping for his debut.

Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

While Robert Lewandowski is set to make his debut with the Chicago Fire against Inter Miami on Wednesday, a reunion with Lionel Messi on the MLS won't be possible just yet.

Why Robert Lewandowski is missing the 2026 World Cup

Why Robert Lewandowski is missing the 2026 World Cup

Among the important names missing the 2026 World Cup is Robert Lewandowski, who is not going to be part of the competition.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo