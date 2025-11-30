Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Liga MX
Comments

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Efrain Alvarez of Chivas competes for the ball with Angel Marquez of Cruz Azul
© Simon Barber/Getty ImagesEfrain Alvarez of Chivas competes for the ball with Angel Marquez of Cruz Azul
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Chivas vs Cruz Azul
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Sunday, November 30, 2025
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Cruz Azul and Chivas delivered a tight, low-risk opener that never quite broke open, particularly with many expecting the home side from Guadalajara to dictate more of the tempo. Now the series heads to Mexico City, where Cruz Azul carry a narrow advantage but understand that Chivas arrive with a sharpened edge and nothing to lose.

With a semifinal ticket hanging in the balance, both clubs are gearing up for a high-intensity duel that promises momentum swings, big moments and the kind of drama worthy of two of Liga MX’s most storied contenders—so make sure you don’t miss a second of it.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
Advertisement
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Chivas vs Cruz Azul in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Chivas will face Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the USA.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Cruz Azul host Club America in a highly anticipated Matchday 13 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast information for TV and streaming in the United States.

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Pachuca host Cruz Azul in Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s a complete guide to the matchup, including kickoff times and how to watch on TV or stream live in the USA.

Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

Ibrahima Konate ruled out: Real Madrid are reportedly set to battle Barcelona for a top Bundesliga defender

Ibrahima Konate's expected move to Real Madrid hit a snag as the team decided to pass on the deal to concentrate on acquiring a top Bundesliga center back. However, they now face competition from Barcelona, who also have their sights set on signing him.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo