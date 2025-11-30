Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Real Madrid
Comments

Kylian Mbappé–Vinícius Júnior duo taking off? Real Madrid boss addresses stars’ situation

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe (L) and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) and Vinicius Junior (R) of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid in 2024 generated major expectations, especially regarding his partnership with fellow star Vinícius Júnior, a connection that has yet to fully flourish. After Real Madrid returned to winning ways against Olympiacos, head coach Xabi Alonso addressed the current state of his attacking duo.

After three matches without a win, Real Madrid edged Olympiacos 4-3 on the road in the UEFA Champions League. Mbappé stole the spotlight with a four-goal performance, but two of those strikes came directly from Vinícius Júnior assists, capping a strong showing from the Brazilian as well.

In his pre-match press conference, Alonso was asked about the duo’s chemistry and their efficiency on the counterattack. The manager was candid: “They’re very good at that, but they’ve done it in other games as well. There will be matches where we face low blocks and have to take the initiative, be more patient, and they’ll need to be in the right place at the right time—and we need to find them at the right time.

Alonso also praised how both players have started to complement each other early in the 2025–26 season. “That connection, that quality, that chemistry they have, how well they get along… you can see it on the field, and the other day it was very striking. It’s a shame Vini couldn’t get his goal,” Alonso concluded.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid warming up against Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid warming up against Liverpool.

Real Madrid will visit Girona on Sunday needing a win to reclaim first place, currently held by Barcelona with 34 points. Still, with rumors of locker-room tension fading and the Mbappé–Vinícius partnership trending upward, Alonso appears to be steadying the team’s trajectory.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappé makes honest admission on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff after poker vs. Olympiakos

see also

Kylian Mbappé makes honest admission on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff after poker vs. Olympiakos

Vinicius, Mbappe’s perfect partner

Since arriving in Madrid, Mbappé has become the club’s primary goal scorer, winning the Golden Boot last season and maintaining his elite form with 22 goals so far this year. Vinícius’ situation is different, after winning FIFA The Best, he has yet to reach the same statistical level this season.

Even so, with Mbappé now the focal point of the attack, Vinícius has grown into the Frenchman’s most effective partner. Of the Brazilian’s six assists this season, four have gone directly to Mbappé: one each against Real Oviedo and Espanyol, plus two in the win over Olympiacos.

While Mbappé has taken on the role of Madrid’s scoring machine, he has also provided three assists, one of which set up Vinícius against Villarreal. With Xabi Alonso still shaping the team less than a year into his tenure, the strengthening relationship between Vinícius and Mbappé is injecting optimism into Madrid’s outlook for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

Lamine Yamal surpasses Raul Gonzalez: Barcelona star sets a new LaLiga scoring record, leaving the Real Madrid legend behind

Although Lamine Yamal is not having his best season physically, he has managed to set a new LaLiga scoring record. With this achievement, the Barcelona star surpasses Real Madrid legend Raúl González, who held the record for many years.

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

Although Federico Valverde remains one of Real Madrid's most important players, doubts about his future have arisen due to his relationship with coach Xabi Alonso. In response, Manchester United have reportedly identified the Uruguayan midfielder as a key target ahead the next season.

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Girona and Real Madrid face each other in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and your preferred streaming platforms.

Lionel Messi reaches 405 assists to become the all-time leader after the latest Inter Miami win, surpassing Ferenc Puskas

Lionel Messi reaches 405 assists to become the all-time leader after the latest Inter Miami win, surpassing Ferenc Puskas

Lionel Messi has not only excelled as a scorer with Inter Miami but has also remained a creative force. In the Herons' latest victory, the Argentine reached 405 career assists, surpassing the legendary Ferenc Puskas to become the all-time leader.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo