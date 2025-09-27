Why is Sergio Busquets playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto despite announcing his retirement from soccer?

On Friday, the soccer world was shaken by the news that Sergio Busquets had announced his decision to retire from professional play. Immediately, dozens of stars from around the world shared their messages for the Barcelona legend and reflected on the impact he’s had on the sport this century. However, just one day after that announcement, the midfielder was named in Inter Miami’s starting XI against Toronto FC.

That’s because the retirement Busquets announced on his official Instagram account won’t take effect until the end of the 2025 season. In other words, the Spanish star plans to finish out the current Major League Soccer campaign, and only after Inter Miami’s run is over will he officially hang up his boots.

This decision speaks, on one hand, to Sergio’s commitment to the club and his teammates. Even with his mind made up about stepping away from the game, he remains fully dedicated to the team’s collective goals.

On the other hand, it also represents one final chance for Busquets to shine at the highest level. He was a key part of the most successful eras for both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, having won the most important trophies in world soccer. Still, he remains ambitious and eager to add more silverware to his collection — something that could happen this year with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal with teammates Jordi Alba #18 and Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF.

The trophies Busquets can still win before retiring

With December 2025 set as the final date of Sergio Busquets’ career, there are still plenty of motivations left for him to keep competing. Inter Miami have a chance to win two more trophies before the end of the current season — a perfect sendoff for the Spanish midfielder.

First, the Herons sit five points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union. But there’s a silver lining: they still have two games in hand, meaning they could mathematically reach the top of the standings without relying on other results. If they manage that, they could secure the Supporters’ Shield for a second consecutive year.

Then comes the postseason, which holds the team’s biggest goal. Despite all the recent success, Inter Miami still have one major milestone left: winning the MLS Cup — a trophy that has eluded them so far. With their playoff spot already locked in, they have every reason to believe this could finally be their year.

How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won?

Many consider Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona to be the greatest team of all time. A huge part of that success came from the balance the coach achieved in midfield. Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta were already established stars in 2008 when Guardiola took charge. But the manager’s big gamble was including Busquets, who at the time was just 20 years old and hadn’t yet made his professional debut.

From that point on, Sergio embarked on a highly successful journey with Los Blaugranas. Over 15 years with the Catalan side, Busquets won 32 titles, including three UEFA Champions League trophies and nine La Liga championships.

At the same time, the Spanish national team also experienced its most glorious era. With the core of that same Barcelona squad, Spain conquered Europe for the first time in 2008, then followed it up with triumphs at the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2012. Busquets’ most recent title with Spain came in the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

The final chapter of Busquets’ career has been his two and a half seasons with Inter Miami. Since arriving in the summer of 2023, he — alongside Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and others — has helped elevate the Herons into one of the most prominent clubs in the United States. Since then, they’ve won two trophies: the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. That brings Sergio Busquets’ total career trophy count to 38.

