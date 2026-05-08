Lionel Messi picks Lamine Yamal as the player who most resembles his younger Barcelona self

The connection between these players keeps growing, as they are among the most talented to emerge in years. Lionel Messi has always praised the Barcelona star whenever he gets the chance, and this time he chose Lamine Yamal as the player who looks the most like him during an Adidas event.

Messi said: “There’s a new generation of players that’s very good and has many years ahead, but if I have to choose one for his age, for what he has done so far and for the future he could have, it’s Yamal. There’s no doubt, he’s the best.”

Even if these two have not faced each other on the field since the cancellation of the Finalissima, the respect between them is clear as Messi has consistently supported Barcelona’s young heir.

Messi compared to Yamal

Longevity may be a major advantage for Messi, since he is still making a difference 20 years after his debut. But the comparison goes the other way when you look at the start of their careers, where Yamal has been far more productive early on.

Yamal was decisive in the Euro for Spain (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Yamal turns 19 in July, but he will not play another match for Barcelona before then, so his current club record stands at 151 appearances and 49 goals. He was also last year’s Ballon d’Or runner-up.

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Messi was expected to be great from a young age, but he did not become a regular first-team player until the 2006-07 season, after his 19th birthday. At the same age Yamal is now, Messi had played 34 matches and scored nine goals.

More differences with their respective countries

The gap in club appearances is significant, but it is even larger at international level. Yamal was called up to Spain’s senior team at 16 years and 50 days, and even in a very strong national side he became decisive in their 2024 European Championship title run. Messi was part of Argentina’s 2006 World Cup squad as a substitute, and had played six matches at age 19.