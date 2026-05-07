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Cristiano Ronaldo’s title hopes receive lift: Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly likely out for season as his 2026 World Cup status emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Karim Benzema and Kalidou Koulibaly (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Karim Benzema and Kalidou Koulibaly (right)

The Saudi Pro League title race has taken another dramatic turn, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr closely monitoring developments surrounding rival club, Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal, and defender Kalidou Koulibaly. As the season approaches its decisive stretch, attention has shifted toward the Senegal international’s condition and what it could mean for both the domestic campaign and the international stage.

Al-Hilal had been counting on Koulibaly’s leadership and defensive stability during the closing weeks of the season. However, recent updates have created growing uncertainty around the experienced center-back, especially with several crucial matches still to play.

Koulibaly’s injury reportedly occurred during training several weeks ago, and his recovery has progressed more slowly than initially expected. Medical staff have continued to monitor the defender closely, but signs increasingly point to a prolonged absence. The Senegal international is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, including major domestic fixtures and the King’s Cup final, as per Saudi journalist Ahmed Al-Ajlan.

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The timing has been particularly difficult for Al-Hilal, which is still fighting to challenge Al-Nassr for the top spot in the league table. His absence has already ruled him out of multiple important fixtures, including the highly anticipated clash against Ronaldo’s side and the King’s Cup final.

koulibaly al-hilal

Kalidou Koulibaly of team Al-Hilal FC celebrates scoring

That development has naturally drawn attention in Riyadh, given how significant every point and every match has become in the title battle. Losing a player with Koulibaly’s experience during this stretch represents a major setback for Al-Hilal’s defensive structure.

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Boost for Cristiano Ronaldo’s title push

From a competitive perspective, Koulibaly’s absence may benefit Ronaldo’s side in the Saudi Pro League race. Al-Hilal now faces key matches without one of its most reliable defensive figures, including the highly anticipated clash against Al-Nassr. That development could alter the balance in a title battle already defined by fine margins.

The defender’s leadership has often helped stabilize the team during difficult moments, particularly in high-pressure encounters. Without him, the defensive structure loses experience, communication, and composure. Those qualities become especially important late in the season when every point carries championship implications.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

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Koulibaly’s 2026 World Cup status revealed

As concern around the injury intensified, attention naturally turned toward the international picture. Koulibaly’s availability for the 2026 World Cup has now become a growing worry for Senegal, with uncertainty surrounding whether he will fully recover in time for the tournament. 

The defender remains central to Senegal’s ambitions on the global stage, not only because of his performances but also because of his authority inside the dressing room. His role as captain makes him irreplaceable in many respects, especially during major tournaments where experience often proves decisive. Supporters are therefore anxiously awaiting updates on his rehabilitation.

koulibaly senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal reacts

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While medical staff remains cautiously optimistic, no firm timeline has been established regarding his full return. The coming months are expected to determine whether he can regain match fitness and rhythm before the competition begins. For Senegal, the uncertainty itself is deeply unsettling.

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