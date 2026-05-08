2026 World Cup to have three opening ceremonies featuring major artists in Mexico, Canada and the US

Final preparations are being made for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will begin in just over a month, and more details about the tournament plans are gradually emerging. Since this will be the first edition of the competition hosted by three countries — Mexico, Canada, and the United States — it will feature several unique elements compared to previous tournaments.

“FIFA are planning to hold opening ceremonies at each of the first games of the World Cup featuring host nations this summer, as well as special ceremonies to mark America’s 250th anniversary at games in Houston and Philadelphia on July 4,” journalist Adam Crafton reported Friday in The Athletic.

The first match of the World Cup will take place on Thursday, June 11, at Estadio Azteca, where Mexico and South Africa will open Group A. “This will feature performances from the multi-Grammy-award winning Mexican rock band Mana, as well as popstar Alejandro Fernandez and singer Belinda,” the report states. Los Angeles Azules and Tyla are also reportedly expected to participate.

One day later, Group B action will begin at BMO Field in Toronto, where Canada will face Bosnia and Herzegovina. The hosts are also expected to have their own pregame show. According to The Athletic, Canadian singers Michael Buble, Alanis Morissette, and Alessia Cara are among the stars set to perform at the event.

Estadio Azteca will host the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States to host multiple special events

Like Mexico and Canada, the United States will also have its own opening ceremony when the USMNT make their World Cup debut against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12.

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“Katy Perry is lined up as the headliner. Other American talent signed up by FIFA includes the rapper Future, as well as Bangladeshi-American Sanjoy, who is a Los Angeles-based DJ,” Adam Crafton reported. In addition, South Korean girl group Blackpink and Paraguayan artist Marilina Bogado have also reportedly been hired by FIFA.

But that will not be the only special occasion for the United States. During the World Cup, the country will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Because of that, the matches played on July 4 will include special celebrations, although few details have been revealed so far.

The teams participating in those two matches have not yet been determined, since both games belong to the Round of 16. The first will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and could feature France and Germany if both teams finish first in their groups and then advance through the Round of 32, although there is also a chance the USMNT could be involved. The other match will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, with Mexico, Canada, Brazil, and the Netherlands among the potential participants.

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