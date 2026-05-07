Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr beat Al Shabab: How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lines up prior to the Saudi Pro League match.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lines up prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

Al Nassr managed to showcase their attacking power by defeating Al Shabab. Far from being just another victory, Jorge Jesus maintained his side’s position as one of the leading forces in the Saudi Pro League. To achieve this, Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact was key, as he set the stage for João Félix and also shined as a goal-scorer. After this result, the Portuguese veteran moves closer to winning his first league title after several years without one.

While Al Shabab had players such as Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Yacine Adli available, they struggled heavily defensively. As a result, head coach Noureddine Zekri’s future is now under serious doubt, as he has failed to bring defensive stability, with the team becoming one of the most heavily conceded sides in the league. Because of this, they remain in 13th place in the standings, sitting dangerously close to the relegation zone.

With two early goals from João Félix, Al Nassr dominated their opponents. Although the midfield experienced a drop in level, with Abdullah Alkhaibari raising several doubts, Iñigo Martínez’s display proved crucial in securing the victory. Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as key star scoring a goal. Moreover, he also played a key role in the collective game, constantly drawing defenders and creating spaces for Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix and Sadio Mane.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

How do the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League standings look now?

Following Al Nassr’s victory, they remain at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with 82 points. In addition, head coach Jorge Jesus has managed to build one of the most consistent teams in the league, excelling offensively and becoming the division’s highest-scoring side. Although Al Hilal are also battling for the top spot, they sit five points behind and still have a crucial match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team that could decide everything.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Saudi Pro LeagueGamesPoints
1. Al Nassr3282
2. Al-Hilal3177
3. Al Ahli3172
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

If Al Nassr defeat Al Hilal in their next match, they would take a major step toward ending the club’s seven-year league title drought by reaching 85 points. In that scenario, the team would no longer need a win against Damac on the final matchday, making a draw or even a loss far less significant. Cristiano Ronaldo would also capture his first league title in six years, with his last domestic triumph coming at Juventus in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo could lose the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a strong season at Al Nassr. Under head coach Jorge Jesus, the Portuguese veteran has received greater attacking support, with João Félix also standing out and helping elevate his goalscoring form. However, he has managed just 26 league goals, leaving the 41-year-old striker in third place in the Saudi Pro League scoring rankings.

Ivan Toney and Julián Quiñones are battling for the Golden Boot with 30 and 29 goals respectively. With only a few matchdays remaining, either player could take the lead on the final day of the season. If Cristiano Ronaldo wants to re-enter the race for the award, he would likely need to score five goals or move across the final two matches. Given the difficulty of that task, he appears set to miss out on the individual prize, despite being close to winning the league title.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al Shabab

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th Saudi Pro League goal in Al Nassr’s 4-2 win over Al Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Pro league during Al Nassr's 4-2 win over Al Shabab.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s title hopes receive lift: Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly likely out for season as his 2026 World Cup status emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo’s title hopes receive lift: Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly likely out for season as his 2026 World Cup status emerges

The Saudi Pro League title race has taken another dramatic turn, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr closely monitoring developments surrounding rival club, Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal, and defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Harry Kane ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League knockout stage scoring record in Bayern Munich’s loss to PSG

Harry Kane ties Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League knockout stage scoring record in Bayern Munich’s loss to PSG

Despite Bayern Munich being eliminated by PSG, Harry Kane still managed to score in the match. With this goal, the English striker equaled a Champions League knockout stage scoring record that Cristiano Ronaldo had held outright for several years.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Shabab vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Shabab vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash

Despite the recent defeat against Al Qadisiya, Al Nassr travel to face Al Shabab looking to move closer to the Saudi Pro League title. To achieve this, fans are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability, as he could make the difference with his goalscoring ability.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo