FIFA Challenger Cup
How to watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 FIFA Challenger Cup

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Luiz Araujo, Alex Sandro and Everton of Flamengo
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesLuiz Araujo, Alex Sandro and Everton of Flamengo
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Flamengo vs Pyramids FC
WHAT FIFA Challenger Cup
WHEN 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT • Saturday, December 13, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Fresh off a landmark season, Flamengo enter their next spotlight moment with momentum clearly in its favor. The Rio de Janeiro powerhouse has already secured the Brasileirao and Copa Libertadores, then underscored its continental dominance by defeating Cruz Azul in the FIFA Derby of the Americas.

Now attention turns to the FIFA Challenge Cup, where Flamengo meets African champions Pyramids FC in a high-profile clash that pits South America’s benchmark against an ambitious contender—don’t miss what promises to be a can’t-miss matchup.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Flamengo vs Pyramids FC and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
