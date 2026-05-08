Cristiano Ronaldo watches closely as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Theo Hernandez suffers injury scare days before Saudi Pro League title decider: Will he play vs Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are preparing for what could become the biggest match of the Saudi Pro League season, but attention has suddenly shifted toward Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal teammate Theo Hernandez after an injury scare in the King’s Cup final. The timing could hardly be more dramatic: with the Riyadh derby only days away, concern has started to grow around one of Al-Hilal’s most influential recent arrivals.

Al-Hilal lifted the King’s Cup after defeating Al-Kholood 2-1 in a dramatic final. Simone Inzaghi secured his first trophy since arriving in Saudi Arabia, continuing a remarkable run that has seen his side lose only once in 50 matches. Nevertheless, the evening started badly for the Blue Waves after Ramiro Enrique stunned the crowd with an early opener for Al-Kholood.

The response, however, showed exactly why the club remains one of the dominant forces in Saudi soccer. Nasser Al-Dawsari equalized shortly before halftime with a thunderous strike that reignited the atmosphere inside the stadium. Moments later, Theo Hernandez completed the comeback with a powerful low finish from outside the area after receiving a pass from Karim Benzema.

The French defender delivered one of his best performances since joining Al-Hilal. He recorded a goal, a key pass, five duel wins, and maintained a 90 percent passing accuracy while constantly threatening down the left flank. According to Sofascore’s post-match statistics, the Frenchman completed 54 of his 60 passes and remained heavily involved throughout the final. His display helped Al-Hilal secure its 10th King’s Cup title, reinforcing the growing belief that the club can still turn the league race around.

Tweet placeholder

Hernandez’s injury concern suddenly changed the mood

The celebrations did not last long without concern, though. During the second half, Hernandez appeared uncomfortable and was eventually forced off after suffering a calf issue. At first, there was uncertainty regarding the severity of the problem. The sight of the defender walking off without assistance offered some encouragement, but medical analysis later suggested the situation may still require close monitoring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Saudi physical therapist specialist Thamer Al-Shahrani later explained the nature of the injury. According to his assessment on X (formerly Twitter), Hernandez suffered “a calf muscle injury caused by a minor sprain, which could lead to sudden internal tightening of the muscle.”

The specialist also revealed two possible scenarios. “Best case scenario: just a strain and he could be available for the match against Al-Nassr,” he explained. However, the warning attached to the second possibility immediately raised concern inside Al-Hilal circles. “Worst case scenario: a muscle tear, even if minor, which would rule him out of the Al-Nassr match.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Al-Nassr waits as the title race reaches boiling point

Naturally, the developments surrounding Hernandez are being watched closely by Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. Next Tuesday’s showdown between the Riyadh rivals could ultimately decide the destination of the Saudi Pro League trophy.

Al-Nassr currently sits five points clear at the top of the table, although Al-Hilal still holds a game in hand. Victory for Ronaldo’s side would virtually secure the championship and end the club’s long wait for another league crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema (right)

The pressure surrounding the match has only intensified because of Ronaldo’s own recent form. The Portuguese superstar reached 100 Saudi Pro League goals during the 4-2 victory against Al-Shabab, continuing a remarkable campaign at the age of 41.

For Ronaldo, winning the Saudi Pro League would represent one of the defining achievements of his move to the Middle East. Since arriving in Riyadh in late 2022, he has transformed the global perception of Saudi soccer while helping attract some of the sport’s biggest stars to the league.

Advertisement