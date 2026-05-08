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Aurelien Tchouameni’s self-critical message amid scandal with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Tchouameni and Valverde had a discussion
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesTchouameni and Valverde had a discussion

Real Madrid’s week was expected to revolve around Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. Instead, an internal clash drew all the attention. Amid the reported dispute between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, and the club’s subsequent 500.000 euros fine, the French midfielder posted a long message.

Tchouameni said: “I am sorry for the image we projected of the club. I know the fans, the staff, my teammates, the management, everyone is deeply disappointed by the way this season has unfolded. But frustration cannot excuse everything. These incidents, even if they can happen in any dressing room, are not worthy of Real Madrid. Especially since Real Madrid is the most talked-about club in the world.”

That comes as no surprise, with Valverde and the club already having expressed their views this way. While Tchouameni could still play at Camp Nou this weekend, the dressing room will need to stay united, since even a draw would crown their rivals.

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Aurelien Tchouameni’s full message

What happened this week in training is unacceptable.

I say this while thinking about the example we are expected to set for young people, whether in football or at school. No matter who is right or wrong, we should always look for the calmest solution to resolve a conflict.

Valverde needed stitches (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Valverde needed stitches (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Above all, I am sorry for the image we projected of the club. I know the fans, the staff, my teammates, the management, everyone is deeply disappointed by the way this season has unfolded. But frustration cannot excuse everything. These incidents, even if they can happen in any dressing room, are not worthy of Real Madrid. Especially since Real Madrid is the most talked-about club in the world.

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The internet loves to invent the wildest stories for the buzz so don’t believe everything that’s being said or the false narrative.

Anyway, now is no longer the time to figure out who did what, who said what, or who was right or wrong. I acknowledge the club’s sanction and I accept it. We remain a family, with disagreements at times, but we must always put our objectives above everything else. I have apologized to the group, and I also want to extend my apologies to all Madridistas.

Now it is time to move forward, and all our focus is on El Clásico and on the season ahead, to bring the club back to the top, where it belongs.

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Valverde to miss time

Tchouameni came out of the incident in the best position. Even though Valverde said there was no fight, he was the one who ended up hurt. The Uruguayan needed stitches and will be unavailable for 10 to 14 days.

Reactions around the world were strongly critical of the incident, mainly because they had also had a disagreement the day before and were unable to move past it, leaving the club under pressure.

Real Madrid ultimately chose to hand down a clear warning by fining both players to set an example of what the club will not accept. Sporting sanctions were not applied, so both players can still be available for selection.

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Real Madrid finds itself in the middle of one of the most chaotic dressing-room stories in recent memory, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni at the center of escalating tensions that have spilled from the training ground into the hospital and now into club-wide disciplinary action. The situation comes just days before El Clasico, while […]

El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

El Clasico build-up turns toxic for Real Madrid as Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni’s two possible heavy punishments revealed, and it doesn’t look good

With Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni now at the center of a major internal controversy, concerns are growing over how the situation could affect the team during the most decisive stage of the season.

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